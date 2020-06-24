Is there anything Reba McEntire can't do? In addition to being one of the most iconic voices in country music, she's also a talented actress with serious comedic chops. That's probably why she's starred in multiple films, made-for-TV movies and own sitcom: Reba.

The show followed the recently divorced Reba Hart, raising her three children and dealing with her ex and his new girlfriend in the suburbs of Houston, Texas. The show lasted for six seasons and even earned McEntire a People's Choice Award for Favorite Female Performer.

Unfortunately, the show was canceled in 2007 when WB became the CW. It's been 13 years since the show wrapped, so let's see what the main cast it up to now.

Reba McEntire

The sarcastic but loving mother Reba Hart was the heart of the show. A few years after the show ended, Reba led an ABC sitcom, Malibu Country, although it only lasted 18 episodes. She also became the first female Colonel Sanders for KFC in a series of commercials. As for music, she released another seven studio albums and served as a guest advisor on The Voice.

Christopher Rich

Ah. the ex-husband Brock Hart. Rich did a great job playing Brock. Despite the fact that he portrayed a man who left his wife for another woman, Rich had hilarious chemistry with McEntire on screen. After the show ended, Rich continued making TV appearances on Boston Legal, Melissa & Joey, Desperate Housewives and more.

Joanna Garcia Swisher

Reba's daughter Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery marries her high school boyfriend on the show after she gets pregnant. Reba takes it all in stride -- even after Cheyenne's boyfriend Van moves in with the family. Outside of the show, JoAnna Garcia married former professional baseball player Nick Swisher in 2010 and they have two adorable daughters together. McEntire and Peterman were even bridesmaids on the big day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-5OTsTn_zM/

She's continued to have a presence on TV appearing on Gossip Girl, Once Upon a Time, The Mindy Project, The Astronaut Wives Club, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and, most recently, the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias.

Scarlett Pomers

Middle child Kyra Hart got her mama's sass and was full of a rebellious spirit. In real life, Pomers suffered from an eating disorder, which led to an absence in season 5. Pomers became an ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association and launched the organization Arch-Angels, which raises money for people who can't afford treatment for eating disorders. Pomers returned to the Reba series for season 6.

In 2014, Pomers announced she was taking a break from acting. She founded her own band, Scarlett Pomers Band, and released her own EP in 2010.

Before appearing on Reba, Pomers had a role in the Disney channel original movie A Ring of Endless Light.

​Steve Howey

Van Montgomery was the high school football player who got Cheyenne Hart pregnant. His tendency to be a bit dim-witted just made him more loveable. He has a strained relationship with his parents, but his character grows very close to Reba and her family over the course of the show. It's especially heartwarming to see him connect with his daughter, Elizabeth.

Following the show, Howey has played the role of Kevin on Showtime's Shameless since 2011. He is married to actress Sarah Shahi and the couple has three children together.

Melissa Peterman

Who could forget the homewrecker with a heart of gold, Barbra Jean? After playing the ditzy dental hygienist who broke up Reba's marriage, she went on to play the mom for six seasons in Baby Daddy on ABC Family (now Freeform). She also appeared as the host on CMT's The Singing Bee. Peterman and Reba are actually great friends in real life and she even performed stand up on one of McEntire's tours as an opener.

Mitch Holleman

Youngest child Jake Hart was generally always the reasonable one and had some solid one-liners. Holleman has only had a few acting appearances since the show ended, including The Hangover and Shake It Up.

