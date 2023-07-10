Our next margarita session with the girls is edging closer and closer! The hit Netflix drama series Sweet Magnolias returns for its hotly anticipated Season 3 on Thursday, July 20. And the stakes for our lifelong Serenity, South Carolina, BFFs Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen have never been greater. Leading ladies JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley are among the core cast members returning for Sweet Magnolias Season 3, and the Southern belles will have to prove their mettle against foes new and old. In Sweet Magnolias Season 2, the inseparable trio rekindled a few flames, plunged into politics (for better or worse) and received some earth-shattering news that's sure to upend their gossipy small town. Then, of course, a crucial character reintroduction left fans of the addictive show on one heck of a cliffhanger.

So before you pour it with the best of them on July 20, here's a rundown of everything you might have forgotten — or missed altogether — in Sweet Magnolias' bombshell second season. Oh, and here's a yummy cocktail roundup for those summer nights spent transporting yourself to the cozy town of Serenity from your couch. Pour it out!

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Sweet Magnolias Season 2.

Dana Sue Gets Back Together with Ronnie

After owning her own role in the breakdown of their marriage, Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) gets back together with her estranged husband, Ronnie Sullivan (Brandon Quinn). He moves back in with her and Annie (Anneliese Judge) and vows not to tear their family apart again.

Bill Reveals That He's Isaac's Birth Father

Welp, Bill Townsend (Chris Klein) is officially a supervillain, the likes of which Serenity has never seen before. He reveals that he's Isaac Downy's (Chris Medlin) birth father, and Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) washes her hands of him once and for all. "When are you gonna start taking responsibility for the havoc that you wreak in people's lives?" she yells. Yikes. After all that hurt, Maddie is gracious toward Isaac and his mother, Peggy Martin (Brittany L. Smith), sharing a brief heart-to-heart with each of them. Surely, somebody must tell Bill's other co-parent, Noreen Fitzgibbons (Jamie Lynn Spears), and his ever-expanding progeny. But is Bill man enough to come clean himself?

Ty Doesn't Want to Play Baseball in College Anymore

Ty Townsend's (Carson Rowland) arm injury has prevented him from participating in summer training and, crucially, in Division 1 baseball recruiting. But he decides that he doesn't want to play baseball in college anyhow. Who knows what his next goal will be? But judging by his newfound love of history, he could follow in the footsteps of Coach Cal and become a history teacher.

Ryan Proposes to Helen

After suffering a miscarriage, Helen (Heather Headley) is confronted by her ex, Ryan Wingate (Michael Shenefelt), who's changed his tune about having children. He wants to start a family with Helen, and he pops the question to prove it. Will she go back to a reformed Ryan or cling to her new love, Erik Whitley (Dion Johnstone)?

Frances Wingate Bequeathes Her Fortune to Dana Sue

In one of many very promising Season 2 plot twists, the late Frances Wingate (Cindy Karr), whose death has shaken the whole town of Serenity, has bequeathed her fortune to Dana Sue. How much cash are we talking? We're not sure, but Dana Sue is shocked by the number of zeros written on the check. Is there a Sullivan's franchise in the cards?

Mary Vaughn Is on an Anti-Magnolias Crusade

In the midst of Maddie's bid to recall Mayor Lewis, his wife, Mary Vaughn (Allison Gabriel), forbids her children Jackson (Sam Ashby) and Nellie (Simone Lockhart) from associating with the likes of the magnolias. Nevertheless, Nellie arranges a secret meet-up with Kyle (Logan Allen) at the kissing tree, where the pair (you guessed it) share their first smooch. Jackson goes a step further, declaring that no one will stop him from being with Annie.

Cal Gets Fired, Then Arrested

Odds are we'll see a down-and-out Coach Cal (Justin Bruening) when Season 3 rolls around. At the end of last season, we learn that Cal was arrested for assault and battery years ago when he attacked his ex Victoria's "other man." The incident led Cal to undertake anger management. The charges were ultimately dropped; but somehow, evil mastermind Mary Vaughn Lewis found out about Cal's murky past and used the information to have him fired from his teaching and coaching jobs at Serenity High. Things go from bad to worse when Cal is arrested for slugging his crazed superfan Stu at Sullivan's. What with Bill's implosion, will Maddie tolerate Cal's newly unearthed dark side?

We Finally Learn Who Slashed Dana Sue's Tires

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 ends with the reintroduction of a major threat to Serenity's ... serenity. A mystery blond woman named Kathy (played by Wynn Everett) tells Annie that her mother, Dana Sue, is used to "wrecking people's lives." Then, it's revealed that Kathy is the one who slashed Dana Sue's tires outside of Sullivan's. While little is known about Kathy's history with the magnolias, it's clear that she's out for blood in Season 3: "Dear Lord, she's back," Maddie says ominously. Sorry, Maddie — we love a good blast from the past!

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 premieres July 20 on Netflix. Seasons 1-2 are now streaming on Netflix.