Everything To Know About 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2

Sweet Magnolias was the unexpected hit of the summer when it premiered on Netflix in May of 2020. Based on the book series by Sherryl Woods, the sweet Netflix series was the perfect way to get through last year's pandemic. It's time to break out the margaritas because the second season is currently in the works and we can't wait to see all of our favorite faces back in the fictional small town of Serenity, South Carolina.

The show follows three best friends -- Maddie Townsend, Dana Sue Sullivan, and Helen Decatur (played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley) as they navigate life, love, and friendship in their charming southern town.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming new season.

When will Sweet Magnolias season 2 premiere?

According to Deadline, the series is currently working towards a release date sometime in 2022. JoAnna Garcia Swisher let us know on social media that they have already wrapped filming so hopefully we're looking at early 2022!

Where will filming take place?

The same little Georgia town where filming took place in season 1. Fun fact, the small town of Covington, which is just outside of Atlanta, has earned itself the nickname 'Hollywood of the South' due to the slew of movies and TV shows that film there.

Any changes to the cast?

Deadline reports that Jamie Lynn Spears, who plays Maddie's ex-husband Bill's new fiancee Noreen Fitzgibbons, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming season. Noreen is not only pregnant, but she developed a close bond with Maddie and Bill's son Kyle in the first season. Last we saw, she was leaving town and Bill was trying to reconcile with Maddie (even though he and Noreen had an affair while they were still married). Sounds like Noreen is coming back to town and most likely bringing some serious drama with her.

Dion Johnstone and Brandon Quinn will also be joining the cast as series regulars. Johnstone plays Erik Whitley, Dana Sue's sous chef at Sullivan's Restaurant while Quinn plays Ronnie Sullivan, her ex-husband who unexpectedly returns to Serenity.

Do we know who was riding in the car with Kyle?

If you recall from the first season, one of the biggest cliffhangers was the car crash following the prom after-party. We saw Maddie and Bill's son Kyle get pulled out of the crashed car on a stretcher (unconscious, I might add), but we still don't know who was riding with him in the passenger seat.

"People will get enough information in the first episode of season two to keep them going," series showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson explained to Glamour. Cryptic, but okay!

Should we expect any drama between our beloved three Magnolias?

Say it ain't so! There's a lot going on with our three leading ladies between Maddie's love triangle with her ex and the handsome Coach Cal, Dana Sue's charming new farmer and her returning ex, and Helen's ex and potential new love interest Erik. Love triangles for days! As close as the cast members seem in real life, it's only natural for writers to want to shake things up to challenge the characters and help them grow.

"I wouldn't be surprised if something shakes the friendship a little bit, because something always does," Heather Headley tells Glamour.

"A man? Money? I want to know what shakes their foundation a little bit, because how they come back together will be a beautiful thing."