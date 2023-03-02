Who is Riley Keough's Husband? Inside The Adorable Love Story Of Elvis Presley's Granddaughter

She may be a part of Hollywood royalty, but Riley Keough has made a name for herself all on her own. The eldest grandchild of the late rock 'n' roll king Elvis Presley recently landed what could be her biggest role yet as frontrunner Daisy Jones in the upcoming Amazon miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six. Based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the show follows a 1970s band's sudden rise to fame -- and the mystery behind why they just as suddenly called it quits during the height of their success.



Now that she's front and center in a spotlight of her own creation, fans want to know more about the 33-year-old actress's off-screen life, too -- including the identity of her longtime love, Ben Smith-Petersen.

Who Is Riley Keough's Husband, Ben Smith-Petersen?



While he may be far from a household name, Ben Smith-Petersen is no stranger to the silver screen. The Australian native has been a stunt double and stunt coordinator for major motion pictures such as The Great Gatsby, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Suicide Squad, Mad Max: Fury Road and Triple Frontier. So you can thank him for all of your favorite action-packed scenes.



Stunt-doubling may have been his thing for the past decade, but he's recently made some moves to step into a new role as an actor. Deadline recently reported that he'll star in the upcoming indie thriller The Dead Thing, which is described as a "neo-realist take on an Invisible Man story and a modern urban legend for the online dating era."



Prior to this role, he's had a few minor appearances in movies such as Habit, Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman and Spark and Light -- in which he acted alongside his future wife, Riley Keough.

A Mad Max Meet-Cute





Although they shared screen time during

Spark and Light

,

the couple didn't officially meet

until they were on the set of

Mad Max: Fury Road

. Keough was playing one of Immortan Joe's five wives, while Smith-Petersen portrayed a blind musician. At the time, she had a boyfriend, so it wasn't love at first sight. But Keough wrote in an essay published in

that when they met again a year later to do some reshoots in 2013, it didn't take long for her to fall.

"We had a couple of drinks, and I remember we had a connection," she wrote in 2022, recalling those first few days they got together in Australia. "He started salsa dancing with me and teaching me because he grew up dancing. It was such a fun night. A few of us went to one of the bays for a swim, and it was really magic.

"We ended up kissing that night, and the next day we went to Camp Cove and got in the water and I hugged him and it felt like I didn't want to be away from him. I just felt so comfortable."

The actress told

USA Today

in 2016 that she knew he was the one pretty shortly after they first got together. "Two weeks into dating him, we were at a gas station and I was like, 'I could see myself having kids with this person.' It was kind of like I knew I was meeting my husband. It was very cool."

'Every Day Is Exciting'





Since that magical night in Australia, Keough and Smith-Petersen have been inseparable. They support each other's careers and passions, and are constantly sharing their admiration online. Keough even revealed in her

Vogue

essay that they have matching tattoos. Smith-Petersen took it up a notch just a few weeks ago by

posting a photo

showing his tattoo of Riley's name across his stomach.

While tattoos are definitely a commitment, the pair have also made the all-important commitment to marriage. Keough and Smith-Petersen

with not one but two weddings. Their first was in Nepal, where they were building a school for a local community. They tied the knot again in Napa Valley a few weeks later.

"The families knew we were getting married and they said, 'Let us throw you a Hindu wedding,'" Keough wrote in

Vogue

. "It was so beautiful and, in some ways, that wedding was a little more intimate and really special. That wedding, I cried. At my bigger wedding, I was a little nervous, I wasn't as present. But it was still equally as amazing.

"Love turns into different things over the years, and I'm excited to see all the different phases it goes through. I'm excited to wake up and be in our house, and have our coffee, and Ben goes for a surf and we're just hanging out when we're older. I'm excited to have kids. Everything is exciting to me, with him. Every day is exciting when you're with your soulmate."

First Comes Love



Fortunately for Keough, she didn't have to wait long for that excitement. A rep for the couple confirmed that in 2022 they welcomed their first child, a baby girl.



While Keough and Smith-Petersen have yet to publicly share the name of their bundle of joy, the actor and stunt double did acknowledge his daughter during his late mother-in-law's funeral.



"Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," he said, reading his wife's eulogy on her behalf. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart."



Daisy Jones & The Six premieres on Amazon on March 3.







