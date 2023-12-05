Elvis Presley's Albums Had More Success on Country Charts Than Rock

Elvis Presley's name is nearly synonymous with rock and roll. In fact, his well-known moniker, The King of Rock and Roll, often follows any mention of his name. Due to Presley's profound impact in the genre, it would be surprising to hear his albums have more chart success in country music, but that is the case according to a recent report by Forbes.

According to the publication, Presley's albums have appeared on Billboard's Country chart far more than its rock chart. After the release of the new Elvis' Golden Records album compilation, which landed at No. 50 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, Presley's albums have made an appearance on the chart a total of 76 times. Of those albums, 38 reached the Top 10 and seven took the No. 1 spot.

This is compared to the 18 times his albums charted on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart. Only 11 of these reached the Top 10 and only one reached No. 1.

Presley's first album to appear on the Top Country albums chart was his 1969 album, From Elvis in Memphis. It landed at No. 2. Other Top 10 albums include 1970's That's the Way It Is, 1971's Elvis Country (I'm 10,000 Years Old), 1974's Good Times, 1975's Today and many more. His most successful album on the chart was 1977's Moody Blue, which held the No. 1 spot for 10 weeks. Other No. 1s include Promised Land, From Elvis Presley Boulevard, Memphis, Tennessee, Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite, Elvis in Concert, Elvis: A Legendary Performer Volume 1 and Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits.

Although Presley went on to forge the path of rock and roll music for generations to come, country served as one of the strands that made up his musical tapestry. Growing up in Tupelo, Miss. and later moving to Memphis, Tenn., Presley grew up around a mix of country, rhythm and blues, Southern gospel music and more. Presley is a member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame. He was posthumously inducted into the former in 1986 and the latter in 1998.