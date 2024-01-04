How To Watch the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes, marking the beginning of the awards season in Hollywood, is set for Sunday, Jan. 7. This year's ceremony heralds significant changes, including new ownership, a broader voting base, and a shift to a new network and host, following previous criticisms regarding ethical concerns and a lack of diversity.

Hosting the 2024 Golden Globes is Jo Koy, an American comedian known for his stand-up performances. This marks Koy's debut as a host for a major awards ceremony. With Filipino roots, Koy has gained recognition through his specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, and his recent "Funny Is Funny World Tour."

Leading the 2024 Golden Globe nominations is the vibrant hit "Barbie," surpassing the eight nominations garnered by the historical piece "Oppenheimer." Despite their summer box office rivalry, often referred to as "Barbenheimer," the two films are set to compete in separate categories at the Golden Globes. "Barbie" is nominated in the best comedy or musical category, while "Oppenheimer" is in the running for best drama.

Here's how to watch the 2024 Golden Globes live on cable and streaming.

When are the 2024 Golden Globe Awards?

The Golden Globes will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton starting on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How to Watch the Show Live on Network TV

If you have cable, you can watch the Globes' live telecast on CBS, a new network after years of airing on NBC.

How to Watch the Show Live on Streaming

For cord-cutters, the Globes can also be streamed on Paramount+. BUT, if you want to stream it live, you need to have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Subscribers to the lesser Paramount+ Essential plan will need to wait until Monday, the day after the live broadcast, to stream the Globes.

The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan costs $11.99 per month and includes ad-free viewing (with some exceptions for live TV and certain shows), exclusive SHOWTIME content including original series, films, and sports, extended live TV coverage with CBS including college football, and the capability to download shows directly to your mobile device.

If you can wait to watch the Globes on-demand Monday, the day after it airs live, the Paramount+ Essential package costs $5.99 per month. This plan includes over 45,000 episodes and movies with ads, and provides access to NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League, and round-the-clock news via CBS. Additionally, Paramount+ is currently offering a 1-week free trial for new plan subscribers for a short period. Standard charges will apply once the trial period concludes.

But before you go signing up for yet another streamer, make sure you don't already have access to CBS if you subscribe to one of the following live TV services:

FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial, then it's $74.99 per month

offers a 7-day free trial, then it's $74.99 per month DirecTV Stream costs $69.98 a month for the first two months before switching to $94.98 a month

costs $69.98 a month for the first two months before switching to $94.98 a month Hulu offers a bundle that includes live TV, Disney+ and ESPN for $76 per month

If you pay for broadcast TV but won't have access to cable on the night of the ceremony, you can always watch the show by signing in to the CBS app with your TV provider subscription. The CBS app is available on virtually all streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung TV or Xbox.

You can also live stream the show through the CBS apps on your smartphone, laptop or tablet.