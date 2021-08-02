Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn to End 'Together in Vegas' Residency

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn will end their Las Vegas residency with a string of dates this December at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The residency, billed as the "longest running country residency in Las Vegas," will run for nine more shows, beginning on Dec. 1. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on August 6.

The country superstars previously postponed the dates for their Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas residency due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

McEntire and Brooks & Dunn first toured together in 1993 and have continued to share the stage and collaborate throughout the years. In 1998, the country superstars recorded "If You See Him/ If You See Her," which served as the title track to their respective albums released the same year. More recently, McEntire co-wrote "No U in Oklahoma," featured on her Grammy-nominated 2019 album Stronger Than the Truth, with Dunn.

Read More: Country Rewind: Reba McEntire Shines on Matraca Berg Co-Write 'The Last One to Know'

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn released their collaborative album Reboot in 2019. The album featured collaborations with Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Kacey Musgraves, Ashley McBryde and more. The duo earned a 2020 Grammy nomination for their "Brand New Man" collaboration with Combs.

McEntire will launch her own solo tour, which was also postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (McEntire's tour was postponed until 2022.)

The "Fancy" singer debuted her lifestyle podcast last year.

"I've always been a storyteller -- I've made a career out of story songs," McEntire told Billboard. "A great podcast, just like a great country song, tells a story. So when Spotify asked if I would be interested in partnering with them to do this, I thought it was a great idea because it gave me a new way to continue being that storyteller."

McEntire and Brooks & Dunn are far from the only country superstars performing in Vegas. George Strait's Strait to Vegas and Shania Twain's Let's Go! residencies are two of Sin City's most popular attractions. Just this year, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan announced residencies in Vegas.

Reba McEntire & Brooks and Dunn 'Together in Vegas' Dates:

Dec. 1

Dec.3

Dec. 4

Dec. 7

Dec. 8

Dec. 10

Dec. 11

Dec. 14

Dec. 15

This article was originally published in 2019. It was updated on Aug. 1, 2021.