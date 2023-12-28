Nicole Kidman Bottle Feeds Lamb on Her Australian Farm

When they're not at their Nashville home or on the red carpet, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban get away from it all on their farm in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, Australia.

On Wednesday (Dec. 27), Kidman shared a rare glimpse of the couple's 1110-acre property, which they've owned since 2008, in a fun Instagram story that shows her bottle feeding a tiny lamb.

A trio of photos shows Kidman dressed down in a ball cap and sneakers and interacting with her animal friend. To make things more delightful, she added the text "holiday chores."

Past coverage of the property, including a 2015 interview with Vogue, have established that the lamb lives with black angus cows, horses and alpacas.

In the Vogue feature, Kidman put over "the simplicity, the air, the peace" of farm living, noting that Urban's music "is perfect for this countryside activity we have with cows grazing in the backyard."

Urban and Kidman began dating in 2005, They wed the following year. The couple shares two children: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

They've turned several red carpet affairs in 2023 into date nights. These outings included the Met Gala, Oscars, ACM Awards and CMA Awards. The couple closed the year with another stylish outing. They turned the Dec. 20 premiere in Sydney, Australia of Kidman's upcoming Amazon Prime drama series "Expats" into yet another photogenic date night.

"Expats" is based on Janice YK Lee's 2016 novel The Expatriates. Kidman's production company Blossom Films optioned the screen rights to the book in 2017. The following year, Amazon green-lit a small-screen adaptation of the story. Kidman's among the series' stars. The show debuts on Amazon Prime on Jan. 26.

Kidman looked as stylish at the premiere as usual in a silky, nude-colored gown that, per "GMA", is from Fendi Couture's autumn/winter 2023 collection. She's wearing high heels that match the dress and has her curly hair in an updo.

Urban's no less fashionable in a dress shirt and necktie that match Kidman's outfit. He's also rocking a black suit with white pinstripes and what appear to be the same chunky, black shoes first seen on the CMA Awards red carpet. Overall, it's his most eye-turning look since he wore a tuxedo to May's Met Gala.