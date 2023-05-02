Margaret Qualley Looks Exactly Like Mom Andie MacDowell at 2023 Met Gala

The steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art were star-studded at Monday night's annual event, with celebrities ranging from Jennifer Lopez to Jessica Chastain embracing this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," with daring and bold looks honoring the late legend. Numerous celebrity offspring were seen at the event, including Ethan Hawke's daughter Maya and Andie MacDowell's daughter Margaret Qualley, who looked eerily similar to her famous mom.

Qualley wore a lacey black mini dress for the evening and ballet-inspired black heels with silk laces. Her dark hair was cut short, parted to the side, and slicked behind her ears. Simple diamond earrings and natural makeup completed the understated look that was a far cry from some of the other celebs of the night, like Lil Nas X and his head-to-toe jewels. It wasn't the most glamorous look of the evening by any means, but Qualley looked sophisticated and elegant.

Though she's currently wearing her hair in a chic bob, Qualley unmistakably resembles her mother, Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie MacDowell. The same heartwarming smile, kind eyes, and dark hair make Qualley look like a younger version of her famous mom, who has also been known to attend the Met Gala in years past. While the entire concept of "nepo babies" has been under fire in the past year, Qualley has successfully been paving her own path in Hollywood, proving she inherited her mom's acting chops in addition to her looks. She earned critical acclaim after starring in the Netflix drama Maid, co-starring her mom, earning Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for Best Actress.

While Qualley is busy jumping from film to film, MacDowell's Hallmark series, The Way Home, was recently renewed for a second season.

