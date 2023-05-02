At the annual Met Gala, some celebrities show off the eccentric and bohemian mindsets that made them bells of the pop culture ball through their fashion choices. This year alone, Doja Cat fully committed to being an actual cat, as did Jared Leto. Even with those two on the red carpet, Lil Nas X grabbed headlines with a look that required next to no fabric.

The "Montero (Call Me By My Name)" rapper caught eyes by wearing way less than 2021's flowing, royal gown. He took the "naked dressing" trend to new heights by wearing nothing but a thong and platform boots. He was covered from forehead to toe in silver body paint, with his body and limited clothing covered in Swarovski crystals and pearls. At most, he's wearing an extremely tight body suit beneath jewels and matching acrylic nails.

Per the Met website, "the Costume Institute's spring 2023 exhibition will examine the work of Karl Lagerfeld (1933-2019). Focusing on the designer's stylistic vocabulary as expressed in aesthetic themes that appear time and again in his fashions from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019, the show will spotlight the German-born designer's unique working methodology. Most of the approximately 150 pieces on display will be accompanied by Lagerfeld's sketches, which underscore his complex creative process and the collaborative relationships with his premières, or head seamstresses. Lagerfeld's fluid lines united his designs for Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld, creating a diverse and prolific body of work unparalleled in the history of fashion."

Lagerfeld influenced high fashion --of the classic and bizarre flavors-- as a former Chanel creative director.

Stars going for a more typical glam look included country star Keith Urban, who looked like a Disney prince, and spouse Nicole Kidman, who re-donned a stunning gown last seen in 2004.