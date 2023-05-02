Ethan Hawke's Daughter Maya Reimagined Wedding Gowns at the 2023 Met Gala

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke challenged wedding dress conventions at the 2023 Met Gala via a gorgeous Prada gown and cape.

The daughter of Hollywood stars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Hawke wore a mini-dress accentuated by bows and hundreds --if not thousands-- of tiny flowers. She also wore a similarly-embellished cape with an extremely long train. It's high fashion meets nuptial tradition, all with a modern twist.

"I have a feeling if I ever get married it will be in white cotton pajamas, so we thought why not put on a fancy white dress for once in your life?" Hawke told Vogue.

Hawke added that she loved "the details of the little flowers, the drama of the coat and the walkability of the heels."

"The floral appliqué is incredible and must have taken them hours and hours to apply it to the cape and the dress," stylist Harry Lambert told Vogue. "What I love is that when you remove the cape it's a beautiful, but very wearable dress. Maya said to me 'when I get married I can't imagine myself ever wearing something like this' - so to get to wear it to the Met Gala makes it feel even more special as it isn't something she'd normally wear."

The look suited this year's theme, which honors late fashionista and former Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

"Karl Lagerfeld was known for doing wedding dresses in his couture shows and this felt like a really perfect moment for us to do something very creative and fun and see what Prada's version of a wedding dress would be," Lambert added. "We looked through past collections and shows and used that to influence what a Prada wedding dress would look like."

One accessory stood out: a purse that nodded to Hawke's family legacy.

"Prada has made a bag for the party as well and it's inspired by when Uma Thurman went to the Oscars with Prada in 1995 and she had a bag exactly the same as Maya's," Lambert said. "We did a little nod to her mum there."

