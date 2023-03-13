Former Co-Stars Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant Share Hilarious Reunion During 2023 Oscars

Rom-com fans will forever love Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant's beloved 90s classic Four Weddings and a Funeral. The film helped put MacDowell on the map as a leading lady and secured Grant's place as a leading man in the genre. It's been 29 years since the film was released, but the former co-stars reunited to take the stage together at the 95th Academy Awards to present the award for Best Production Design. It may have been nearly three decades since we saw these two together in the film, but their chemistry is still just as good as we remember.

Grant gave his former co-star a smile and a bit of a shared laugh when she pulled out her glasses in preparation to read the winner in the envelope she was holding. He addressed the crowd by saying that they were really there to show off the importance of a "good moisturizer," joking that MacDowell hadn't really aged in the years since they worked together; meanwhile, he was "basically a scrotum." Classic Hugh, with the jokes. MacDowell even looked at him and said, "What are you doing?" before continuing on to list the nominees for their category. All Quiet on the Western Front won, by the way.

In the years since, Grant has starred in a slew of films ranging from rom-coms like Two Weeks Notice and Love Actually to the dramatic miniseries opposite Nicole Kidman, The Undoing. He can do a bit of everything, but as he showed on stage tonight, comedy is kind of his thing. Meanwhile, MacDowell continued to shine in films like Groundhog Day and The Muse. She's also starred in her fair share of Hallmark films, and her current series, The Way Home, was just renewed for a second season.

