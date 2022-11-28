The Way Home, the newest Hallmark Channel original primetime series, finally has a release date, and you can expect it to drop just in time to blow away those winter blues. The series, starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, is set to debut on Sunday, January 15 at 9pm ET. And to prep viewers for the wait, since it's a couple of months away now, Hallmark also shared the first trailer showcasing what to expect from the upcoming drama.

A journey of healing for three generations of women who come together in the all new series, @TheWayHomeHC, coming to Hallmark Channel on January 15th! It will star #AndieMacDowell, @chy_leigh, & @sadielsnow pic.twitter.com/ZNiXNlduQA — The Way Home (@TheWayHomeHC) November 17, 2022

This heartwarming tale follows three generations of strong, independent women as they live their lives the way their hearts tell them to. Del Landry (MacDowell), daughter Kat (Leigh), and her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow) are all connected in ways the series explores, beginning with Kat moving away from the small Canadian town of Port Haven and becoming estranged from mother Del. As a result, Alice has never met her grandmother and has no idea why their family is splintered in such a way.

Life isn't going the way Kat planned it at all, with a collapsing marriage and an unexpected layoff. So when she receives a letter from Del asking her to return home, she does so at the drop of a hat, despite their fractured relationship. Kat packs up with Alice, who isn't pleased with the situation, and moves home to the family farm. There, the Landry family must find a way to live and love together while working out their individual issues.

The trailer shows Alice looking through dated Polaroid pictures, flashing back to specific moments throughout the family's history. We see the grandmother and granddaughter have already started to become a little closer, despite having never met before Kat returning home, as the two sift through the photographs. How will they end up getting to know each other? Will they form an unbreakable bond after their time together, or when Kat gets her life back on track, will they drift apart again? We'll have to wait until January to see.

It's the perfect type of post-holiday programming you can expect from Hallmark, and a "passion project" from Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming at Hallmark Media. There's no word yet on how many episodes the series will be, but it's certainly shaping up to be a drama that sounds like families will be thrilled to get in on, especially given its particularly relatable trailer. For now, take in the first look, and we'll be watching alongside you come January.

