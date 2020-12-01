Andie MacDowell: 9 Things You Didn't Know About the Southern Hallmark Star

Andie MacDowell's lovely face has been gracing our screens since the 80s. From Four Weddings and a Funeral to Groundhog Day and Green Card, the beloved actress has gracefully transitioned her career from model and rom-com star to Hallmark leading lady all while maintaining a low-key life as a mom herself.

Here are some things you might not have known about Andie MacDowell.

1. Her birth name isn't Andie

Rosalie Anderson MacDowell was shortened to "Andie" as a nickname from her middle name. It definitely has a ring to it!

2. She grew up in the South

MacDowell grew up in the picturesque small town of Gaffney, South Carolina but her family also owned a summer house in North Carolina that has since been turned into a bed and breakfast. Her trademark southern accent has always been present throughout her career showing that MacDowell loves and honors her southern roots.

3. She got her start as a model

While on a trip to Los Angeles, California MacDowell was spotted by modeling scouts and decided to pursue it as a career in New York City. She signed with Elite Model Management and appeared in Vogue and worked with major brands including Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, and Anne Klein, but it was her commercial work for Calvin Klein that got her opportunities in the film world.

4. Her southern accent was dubbed over in her first film role

Sex, Lies, and Videotape turned MacDowell into a star after she earned an Independent Spirit Award, but it wasn't her first gig. A few years prior in 1984 she booked the role of Jane opposite Christopher Lambert in Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes. Unfortunately, after filming, the studio decided her accent didn't really make any sense for someone who was supposed to be English (fair enough) so Glenn Close dubbed over all of her lines. Luckily the initial embarrassment wore off and MacDowell went on to have one heck of an acting career.

5. She has three children from her first marriage to Paul Qualley

The actress met fellow model Paul Qualley while they were modeling for Gap ads. During their marriage from 1986-1999 they had three children together:

Sarah Margaret Qualley, primarily going by Margaret, grew up training to be a ballerina before pursuing modeling and eventually acting like her mother. She starred on the HBO series The Leftovers, Fosse/Verdon, and numerous films including Palo Alto, The Nice Guys, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Rainey Qualley made her big Hollywood debut as Miss Golden Globe 2012 and the same year booked her first acting gig in Mighty Fine. She's continued acting ever since and even had a cameo as herself in Ocean's 8. Rainey has also been pursuing a music career under the name Rainsford.

Justin Qualley is the one child who opted out of the spotlight. Though his sisters maintain a fairly low-key lifestyle pursuing the arts in Los Angeles, Justin apparently runs a ranch in Montana. Which makes sense because his father spent time as a rancher as well.

6. She had a high profile relationship with another Hollywood actor

Following her divorce from Paul Qualley, MacDowell was linked to her Dinner With Friends co-star Dennis Quaid for roughly a year. But in 1999 she reconnected with an old high school classmate, Rhett Hartzog, whom she married two years later. Sadly the couple called it quits in 2004.

7. She has a hefty net worth

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that the actress is worth $20 million. Considering all of the high-profile acting roles she's booked, not even including her modeling career or work as a L'Oréal spokesperson, that definitely makes sense. Though later in life she's opted for more independent films and Hallmark movies and series like Cedar Cove.

8. She has a ranch in Montana

Like many celebs, MacDowell chose to raise her children away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood. They spent time rotating between the ranch in Montana and a home in Asheville, North Carolina.

"I didn't avoid Los Angeles because I thought it was a horrible place," she explained to USA Today. "But I did want my children to have what I perceived was a more sort of normal childhood. I didn't want my business to be the main focus of what we were doing in our lives -- and it wasn't."

Though she currently resides in Marina Del Rey, the actress still enjoys time up in the relaxing ranch in Montana.

9. She's on social media

Andie MacDowell's Instagram is pretty much everything you'd think it would be. She shares photos of her children, acting roles, and little snippets of everyday life which is what we love to see from celebs.