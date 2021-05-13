Actor Dennis Quaid Is The Proud Father of Three: Get To Know Jack, Thomas, and Zoe

Texas native Dennis Quaid has been a leading man in Hollywood for decades. Known for starring in high-profile films like The Right Stuff and The Parent Trap, he's developed quite a following over the years with fans who love his charming smile and low-key comedic timing. With such a big career, it's easy to focus on his personal life by looking at his relationships or failed marriages. But more importantly, Dennis Quaid fully embraces his role as a father, regardless of which relationships didn't work out in the past.

Get to know Dennis's son Jack and his twins Thomas and Zoe.

Jack Quaid

Jack Henry Quaid is the only child to come from Dennis's marriage to actress Meg Ryan. Growing up in Hollywood with two famous actors as parents, it's no wonder that Jack decided to pursue the family business. Though the 29-year-old been appearing in parts here and there for years, he didn't really hit it big until recently after starring as Hughie Campbell in the popular Amazon Prime Video series, The Boys. Essentially a show about what life would be like if superheroes were real, Jack does an amazing job showing off his comedic talents that he clearly inherited from both parents.

Other credits include The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Just Before I Go, Logan Lucky, Plus One, Rampage, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Tragedy Girls, the Netflix series Harvey Girls Forever! and Martin Scorsese's HBO series Vinyl. In addition to continuing to star in his TV series The Boys, Jack will be appearing in the new Scream movie as well as the animated TV comedy Solar Opposites.

Thomas Boone Quaid and Zoe Grace Quaid

Twins Thomas and Zoe were born via surrogate during Dennis's 14-year marriage to real estate agent Kimberly Buffington. Born in 2007, the twins have led a life out of the limelight but occasionally show up on big brother Jack's Instagram page. Just days after they were born, they were admitted to the hospital for infections and an accidental overdose on medication almost cost them their lives. Luckily they pulled through, and today, are living normal lives...well as normal as they can be with such a famous dad.

"My favorite time is actually when I'm in the car taking them to school," Dennis told PEOPLE in 2018. "During breakfast, getting them up, you really get to know them. They're as fresh as they're going to get. It's not the witching hour at night when it's time to go to bed and all the excuses come out. A lot of bonding goes on in the morning, talking about life."