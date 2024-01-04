10 Essential Barbecue Joints in North Carolina

From the vinegar-pepper sauce in the East to the sweeter, tomato-based sauce in the West.

The North Carolina barbecue scene is steeped in a rich history, dating back to when Native American tribes slow-cooked meat over open pits. However, it was the introduction of pigs by European settlers that truly shaped the distinctive style that defines North Carolina barbecue today. What sets it apart is the focus on whole-hog cooking, where the entire pig is slow-roasted over hardwood coals.

North Carolina barbecue is a celebration of simplicity and tradition. The hallmark use of a vinegar-based sauce, often with a peppery kick, enhances the natural flavors of the pork. The state is also divided into two barbecue camps, each with its loyal followers: the Eastern style, featuring whole hog and a vinegar-pepper sauce; and the Western style, using pork shoulder and a slightly sweeter tomato-based sauce.

Barbecue restaurants, ranging from roadside shacks to established eateries, dot the landscape. The communal spirit of barbecue, coupled with its unique flavors, makes it more than just a meal; it's a cultural institution deeply embedded in the fabric of North Carolina, offering a taste of history with every savory bite.

There are countless establishments in North Carolina with unparalleled barbecue. But we did our best to bring you some of the very best the state has to offer.

1 of 9 Grady's Barbecue (Dudley) Nestled in Dudley, Grady's Barbecue is a hidden gem that beckons with its whole-hog mastery. Gerri Grady's culinary wizardry extends beyond the pit, unveiling a delectable array of sides; and her husband's sweet potato pie becomes the pièce de résistance. The allure lies in the desert-island solitude and a feast that transcends mere barbecue; it's a journey through taste, guided by Eastern-style influences and robust vinegar-based sauces. Grady's artistry unfolds amid hickory and oak smoke, weaving a tantalizing smokiness into every bite and creating an experience that lingers in memory like a well-crafted story. 2 of 9 Skylight Inn (Ayden) In Ayden, the Skylight Inn stands proud as the self-proclaimed "Bar-B-Q Capital of the World." The Jones family's culinary legacy earned them a James Beard award, a testament to their iconic chopped barbecue, coleslaw and hog lard-infused cornbread. Amid nods from television networks — and a U.S. Capitol dome replica atop the roof — the Skylight Inn juxtaposes audacity with culinary simplicity, offering a timeless menu since 1947. Here, the essence lies in tradition, where every bite narrates a story of dedication to the craft, making it a living ode to simplicity and flavor. 3 of 9 Lexington Barbecue (Lexington) Lexington Barbecue, fondly known as the "Honeymonk," has woven itself into the town's fabric since 1962. The journey through Lexington's iconic joint unfolds with slow-roasted meat over hot coals, a 12-hour symphony of flavor. Enhanced by a dark, thin sauce, the meat takes center stage, distinguishing itself with a perfect balance of mild and fiery notes. The sauce, a key player in this barbecue ballet, transforms a simple process into a culinary masterpiece, offering Lexington a distinct barbecue identity that resonates through every savory morsel. 4 of 9 Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge (Shelby) Born in Ohio in 1946, Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge found its true home in Shelby, boasting Piedmont-style smoked pork adorned with a tomato-laced vinegar sauce. The restaurant beckons patrons with promises of tender, hand-chopped pork, pit-cooked over hickory and oak. The Lexington-style sauce drenches the meat, creating a harmonious blend, while hush puppies and red slaw add a touch of Southern charm. Red Bridges isn't just a barbecue spot; it's a pilgrimage for those seeking the soulful marriage of smoke, sauce and Southern hospitality. 5 of 9 Sam Jones Whole Hog BBQ (Winterville) Sam Jones Whole Hog BBQ in Winterville stands as a testament to both old-school traditions and modern culinary flair. Founded in 2015, it's a haven for whole-hog barbecue enthusiasts and those seeking inventive twists such as barbecue over baked potatoes. Sam Jones, steeped in family barbecue lore, ensures a temple to the virtues of smoke, a place where tradition meets innovation. With draft beer on tap, fluffy cornbread slices and a variety of slaws, this spot is a journey through the ages, promising a taste of heritage with every bite. 6 of 9 Stamey's (Greensboro) Stamey's echoes the legacy of Warner Stamey, credited with defining the Piedmont region's barbecue style. The pit-cooked pork, exclusive to hardwood hickory coals, speaks of a tradition passed down through generations. The tangy-sweet vinegar-and-tomato sauce complements the pork shoulder, creating a harmonious symphony of flavors. Stamey's isn't just a barbecue joint; it's a living testament to the enduring allure of Piedmont-style barbecue, where each bite is a journey into the heart of tradition. 7 of 9 Picnic (Durham) Picnic, a torchbearer of tradition with a touch of innovation, reshapes whole-hog barbecue while preserving time-honored cooking methods. Amid locally sourced delights — from whole-hog barbecue to a Picnic burger — the menu evolves, offering Southern classics with a contemporary twist. The recent change in ownership guarantees the preservation of barbecue values, ensuring a seamless transition that patrons can trust. With a full bar, the aromatic blend of smoke, sizzle and nostalgia permeates the air, creating a haven where tradition and modernity converge. 8 of 9 Clyde Cooper's (Raleigh) Since its inauguration on New Year's Day in 1938, Clyde Cooper's has stood the test of time, earning its place among North Carolina's oldest barbecue establishments. This Eastern-style haven in Raleigh boasts chopped or pulled pork, chicken and beef brisket, each a testament to decades of culinary mastery. Beyond the tantalizing meats, Clyde Cooper's tempts with sides including collard greens, potato salad and slaw. The aroma of smoked barbecue envelops visitors in a sensory journey that transcends time, making each visit a pilgrimage to barbecue history. 9 of 9 Stephenson's Bar-B-Q (Willow Spring) Stephenson's B-B-Q, a testament to dedication since 1958, weaves magic with pulled pork shoulder pit-smoked over hardwood charcoal. The overnight affair, an intricate dance with coals and time, imparts a unique smokiness to the meat. The menu is a testament to simplicity and perfection, unfolding with tangy sauces and inviting patrons to savor the labor of love that defines each dish. Stephenson's B-B-Q is a celebration of patience and smoke, a culinary legacy that continues to draw enthusiasts seeking the authentic taste of pit-smoked perfection.

