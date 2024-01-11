The family drama is far from over.

After a climactic and gripping first season, the cast of "The Way Home," Hallmark's popular new family drama, is returning with a second installment on Jan. 21.

The family-oriented time-traveling series captured the hearts of fans almost immediately. With nearly 7 million viewers, its premiere became the second-most-watched program on Sundays and the third-most-watched of the entire week. That's a big feat for Hallmark's first original series in nearly a decade!

Almost immediately after the first season ended in March 2023, "The Way Home" was greenlit for a second season.

The endearing family drama follows three generations of Landry women who are trying to find their ways back to each other after their family was mysteriously torn apart decades earlier.

Their family secrets begin to unravel when Alice Landry (Sadie Laflamme-Snow), a teenager, learns she can time-travel by falling into the pond near the Landry estate. Alice's discovery drags both her mother, Katherine (Chyler Leigh), and her grandmother, Del (Andie MacDowell), into her adventures and their own family drama.

The second season is set to pick up directly after the events of the first and may offer some more insight into why or how Katherine's younger brother disappeared in 1999. But unexpected revelations about their origins may also raise new questions about their mystifying family past.

But who stars in this highly anticipated second season? Here's everything we know about the cast of the second season of "The Way Home."

1 of 10 Andie MacDowell as Del Landry The matriarch of the Landry family and pillar of the Canadian farm town's community, Delilah "Del" Landry, is captured by Andie MacDowell. She may have tried to bury the tragedies in her past, but Del will have to accept that they can't be tamped down so easily. Award-winning actress and former model MacDowell has been a Hollywood staple since the 1980s. She's best known for starring in romantic comedies such as "Groundhog Day" (1993), "Four Weddings and a Funeral" (1994) and "Footloose" (2011). But she's also no stranger to television. The multi-hyphenate also earned acclaim for her supporting role in the Netflix miniseries "Maid" and previously led the ensemble cast of the Hallmark series "Cedar Cove." 2 of 10 Chyler Leigh as Katherine Landry The stubborn and determined middle-generation Landry, Katherine "Kat" Landry, is played by Chyler Leigh. She'll have to come to terms with the damage she's caused in her family while trying to pull it back together. Leigh is best known as Alex Danvers — a bio-engineer and adoptive sister of Supergirl — in more than 100 episodes in the CBS/The CW sci-fi series "Supergirl." Leigh then reprised the role in a few episodes of the CW series "The Flash," "Arrow" and "Legends of Tomorrow." The actress and singer may also be recognized for her long stint on the popular medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" as Dr. Lexie Grey. 3 of 10 Sadie Laflamme-Snow as Alice Dhawan She may be just a teenager, but the youngest Landry girl, Alice Dhawan, could be the key to bringing the entire family back together. She's played by the young-but-accomplished Sadie Laflamme-Snow. Though fairly new to the entertainment world, Laflamme-Snow has still managed to make her mark on Hollywood. She recently graduated from the National Theatre School of Canada and grabbed a lead role in the independent thriller "Cascade" (2023). She also voiced Ava Banji in the animated series "Unicorn Academy" and grabbed a role in the latest installment of the anthology series "Slasher." 4 of 10 Evan Williams as Elliot Augustine Though not officially a Landry, Elliot Augustine, played by Evan Williams, goes way back with the family and plays a crucial role in uncovering the secrets of the past. He also has heart eyes for Katherine, even if their relationship may seem over before it starts. Williams taps into his drama experience in "The Way Home." He's best known for playing Eddy Robinson Jr. in the nominated film "Blonde" (2022) alongside actress Ana de Armas. He also played Chevalier in the historical series "Versailles" and Luke in the MTV comedy "Awkward," among other titles. 5 of 10 Al Mukadam as Brady Dhawan Though they're divorced, Katherine's ex-husband and Alice's father appeared in the first season and is sure to be involved in the second installment. Previous credits of Al Mukadam, a Toronto-based actor and writer, include playing Deputy Rick Watchorn in the TV film "Secrets in a Small Town" (2019) and as Ray Brennan in the Family Channel television series "Radio Free Roscoe." He also earned a Canadian Screen Award nomination for his portrayal of Detective Taai Nazeer in the drama series "Pretty Hard Cases." 6 of 10 Alex Hook as Teen Kat During her journeys into the past, Alice quickly befriends the teenager version of her mother, played by Alex Hook. The Canadian actress is an emerging performer who has been acting since she was 7 years old. Her breakout role was the title character in the teen comedy series "I Am Frankie" for two seasons. She has also grabbed roles in the TV movie "Galentine's Day Nightmare" (2021) and the action film "Safe House" (2021). 7 of 10 David Webster as Teen Elliot Augustine As Alice became infatuated with the past in the first season, she may have become a little too close to the teenage version of her high school teacher, Elliot Augustine. The young version of him is taken on by Canadian actor David Webster. Webster is no stranger to the entertainment business. Though he's young, he's racked up a number of credits already. The actor is best known for playing Ben Hunter in the mystery-thriller film "Luckiest Girl Alive" (2022) and Quinlan in the crime comedy "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie" (2023). 8 of 10 Jefferson Brown as Colton Landry The family patriarch, Colton Landry, died in 2000, so he only appears in flashback scenes and is played by Jefferson Brown. Brown is a familiar face to Hallmark fans and has appeared in a number of films on the network including "Love on a Limb" (2016) and "Northern Lights of Christmas" (2018). Though having a long-ranging resumé, he's most known for playing Mr. Ulmann in the horror film "Carrie" (2013) and Michael in the dance musical film "Make Your Move" (2013). 9 of 10 Siddharth Sharma as Teen Brady Dhawan The present might be much different if Katherine hadn't fallen for the charms of teenage Brady Dhawan in the 1990s, played by Siddharth Sharma. The Toronto-based actor has also drawn on his charisma and versatility throughout his short-but-accomplished career in the entertainment industry thus far. He grabbed a recurring role in the spinoff of the gory superhero series "The Boys," "Gen V," as well as the true-crime series "In the Dark." 10 of 10 Remy Smith as Jacob Landry Though Katherine's younger brother has been presumed dead for more than a decade, he still made several appearances in the scenes from the 1990s. And he may take an even larger role in the next season. This is Remy Smith's first role as an actor but definitely not his last. He's wanted to be an actor since he was 6 years old and is sure to grab even more credits after his adorable performance in "The Way Home."

RECURRING CAST

Here are a few of the people who also make up the Landry's neighbors in the small Brunswick, Canada, town.

Samora Smallwood landed the role as Monica Hill, Katherine's high school "frenemy" and current business owner. She has appeared in a number of short films and grabbed a few recurring roles in shows including " Token ," " The Kings of Napa ," " Good Witch" and " Star Trek: Discovery ."

Monique Jasmine Paul plays the teenage version of Monica Hill. She secured a gig in the coming-of-age film " Soft" (2022) and the TV movie " Salt-N-Pepa" (2021) as well as small roles in the shows " The Kings of Napa" and "The Next Step."

Nigel Whitmey secured the role of newspaper owner and Katherine's boss Byron Groff. The British-Canadian actor has racked up a number of small credits in film and television, and has voiced a number of video games including two " Battlefield" games and " Crysis Warhead ."

Marnie McPhail-Diamond takes on the necessary role of Del's close and caring friend Rita Richards. She's been a Hollywood mainstay for decades and climbed to fame as Annie Edison in the popular series " The Edison Twins ." Most recently, she starred in the film " Dream Scenario" (2023) alongside actor Nicolas Cage.

Alex Mallari Jr. plays the local veterinarian in Port Haven, Dr. Andy Stafford. Though he has a long resumé , Mallari grabbed a role in the science fiction film " The Adam Project" (2022). He also earned some recurring roles in shows such as " Ginny & Georgia" and "Workin' Moms ."

Kataem O'Connor landed the role of Alice's classmate and Monica's son Spencer Hill. Though young, he's already grabbed a significant role in the family drama series " Heartland" and some small roles in shows including " Save Me" and " Good Witch ."

