Fasten your bonnets, Janeites! The Hallmark Channel is honoring the First Lady of Romance with 2024's 'Loveuary with Jane Austen,' a month of all-new movies inspired by the author's classic novels. Among the premieres are modern-day adaptations and period-specific romances complete with Regency-era dress. Swoon.

This February, the Hallmark Channel will debut four original Jane Austen adaptations every Saturday. The marathon kicks off on Feb. 3 with the premiere of "Paging Mr. Darcy," starring fan-favorite Will Kemp and Mallory Jansen ("Francesca Quinn, PI") as a couple of Jane Austen fans who "overcome their pride and admit to their belief in love."

On Feb. 10, Hallmark veteran Alison Sweeney stars as a woman who "finds guidance from Jane Austen, quite literally" in "Love and Jane," which also features Benjamin Ayres.

"Jane Austen's stories are timeless and continue to resonate with readers and viewers of all ages," Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming at Hallmark Media, said in a statement. "Our movies will bring her beloved characters to life in fresh, new ways and honor the many women who continue to be inspired by them."

In "An American in Austen," premiering Feb. 17, "Dynasty" alum Eliza Bennett stars as a librarian who thinks that no man can live up to Mr. Darcy — a belief challenged by the arrival of Nicholas Bishop ("A Paris Proposal").

Hallmark's Jane Austen month comes to a smashing close on Feb. 24 with a "sumptuously beautiful" adaptation of "Sense & Sensibility" led by Deborah Ayorinde ("Them"), Bethany Antonia ("House of the Dragon"), Dan Jeannotte ("Good Witch") and Akil Largie ("The Sandman").

Hallmark has not yet released full plot summaries for each new premiere, but a luscious 30-second preview clip proves that the network isn't shying away from period-accurate costumes:

Hallmark will also launch a virtual Book Club hosted by Hallmark Channel's Chief Fan Officer Jenny Forwark. According to the network, Book Club attendees will discuss "this season's 'Loveuary' premieres, the legacy of Jane Austen and the importance of female-focused storytelling." The Book Club will meet virtually on Jan. 25 and Feb. 15 to discuss Austen's "Pride & Prejudice" and "Sense and Sensibility," respectively.

'Loveuary with Jane Austen' begins with the premiere of "Paging Mr. Darcy" on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel and will continue every Saturday until Feb. 24.