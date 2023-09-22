10 Shows Like 'When Calls the Heart' Every Fan of Romantic Period Dramas Should Binge

There's just something about two fictional people finding love before we had electricity and running water that ups the romance factor. Maybe it's the candlelight, the elaborate costumes or the enchanting scores. Whatever it is, it's addicting. And no show does that whole period drama romance thing quite like Hallmark's When Calls the Heart.
Set in the early 1900s, the series follows a young schoolteacher (Erin Krakow) who experiences quite the culture shock when she moves from her high-society life to a rural coal mining town in the Western Canadian frontier. Most residents there welcome her with open arms — except for the police constable, who was sent to the town by her wealthy father to look after her. I don't think it's even a spoiler to say we all know where that relationship is headed.
When Calls the Heart first aired as a Hallmark TV Movie back in 2013 starring Maggie Grace, Stephen Amell and Poppy Drayton. It quickly became a fan favorite and was turned into an ongoing series in 2014 starring Krakow. The series was renewed for its 11th season in 2023; and I'll be honest — it doesn't appear things will be slowing down anytime soon.
But if you're all caught up on your Hearties drama and hankering for some more of that same old-timey goodness, then look no further. Below are 10 shows that best capture the same charm and spirit as When Calls the Heart.
When Hope Calls (2019-)
Who's in it: Morgan Kohan, Ryan-James Hatanaka and Wendy Crewson
Where to stream: Prime Video and Sling
Seasons: 2
If you're a true Heartie, you've got to binge this When Calls the Heart spinoff. It tells the origin story of orphaned sisters Lillian and Grace, who were separated as kids, and the individual journeys they took to reunite as adults. And because this show has not one but two leading ladies, that means audiences are treated to two different — but equally enchanting — love stories.
Outlander (2014-)
Who's in it: Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan and Sophie Skelton
Where to stream: Netflix, Prime Video, Sling, Spectrum TV and STARZ
Seasons: 7
If you thought you liked the epic love story between Jack (Daniel Lissing) and Elizabeth (Krakow) in When Calls the Heart, then you'll be obsessed with the romance between Claire Randall (Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Heughan) on Outlander. This series follows a time-traveling nurse from 1945 who finds herself in the 18th century Scottish Highlands, where she meets a hunky Highland warrior. There's just one problem: She's already married to a man from her time.
Sanditon (2019-2023)
Who's in it: Rose Williams, Crystal Clarke and Kris Marshall
Where to stream: PBS Passport
Seasons: 3
This period drama is based on an unfinished novel by Jane Austen. It follows the twists and turns of a young woman (Williams) who moves to Sanditon — a charming, sleepy fishing village in England that's just starting to become a fashionable beach resort — in the early 1800s. Since the show originated from Austen's mind, you can all but guarantee that steamy, romantic escapades await.
Bridgerton (2020-)
Who's in it: Nicola Coughlan, Julie Andrews and Luke Newton
Where to stream: Netflix
Seasons: 2
This steamy period drama offers a twist on the traditional Regency-era romance. Based on Julia Quinn's novels, Bridgerton follows the eight siblings of an influential family in London as they search for love during the high-society season. While it might be light on historical accuracy, it more than makes up for that with its stunning visuals and chemistry-filled affairs.
Poldark (2015-2019)
Who's in it: Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson and Jack Farthing
Where to stream: PBS, Spectrum TV, and Prime Video
Seasons: 5
Set in 18th century Cornwall, England, Poldark follows Ross Poldark (Turner) as he returns home from the American Revolutionary War to find that his beloved has moved on with another man. As he attempts to restore his family's mining business and his love life, he discovers a new source of hope in the form of Demelza (Tomlinson) — whom he hires as a scullery maid. Needless to say, she doesn't stay a servant for long.
Reign (2013-2017)
Who's in it: Adelaide Kane, Megan Follows and Celina Sinden
Where to stream: The CW and Prime Video
Seasons: 4
Reign follows a young Mary, Queen of Scots (Kane) as she navigates the treacherous waters of love and politics in 16th century France. While this series is more fiction than fact — the real Mary's life was much darker and much more tragic — it still captures the era's grandeur and courtship rituals through its sweeping sets and swoon-worthy love stories.
North & South (2004)
Who's in it: Daniela Denby-Ashe, Richard Armitage and Tim Pigott-Smith
Where to stream: BritBox
Seasons: 1
This miniseries — based on Elizabeth Gaskell's novel of the same name — follows Margaret Hale (Denby-Ashe), a middle-class Southerner who moves to an industrial Northern town and clashes with her new neighbors: namely, mill owner John Thornton (Armitage). There may only be four episodes, but the chemistry between these two rivals is electrifying.
Gentleman Jack (2019-2022)
Who's in it: Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle and Gemma Whelan
Where to stream: Max and Spectrum TV
Seasons: 2
Gentleman Jack tells the true story of Anne Lister (Jones), a 19th century woman who moves to Yorkshire to restore her uncle's failing estate that she's inherited. While there, she defies societal conventions by falling hard for a woman named Ann Walker (Rundle) and records the details of their dangerous relationship in her cryptic diary.
The Empress (2022)
Who's in it: Hanna Hilsdorf, Melika Foroutan and Svenja Jung
Where to stream: Netflix
Seasons: 1
Love at first sight can be a powerfully simplistic thing — but only if it's with the right person. In this drama, set in 18th century Russia, Princess of Bavaria Elisabeth von Wittelsbach is immediately captivated by Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria-Hungary, who is set to wed her sister. You can only imagine the love triangle that ensues.
Dickinson (2019-2021)
Who's in it: Hailee Steinfeld, Adrian Enscoe and Anna Baryshnikov
Where to stream: Apple TV+
Seasons: 3
This coming-of-age comedy-drama is a wild reimagining of Emily Dickinson's life and love. Set in mid-19th century Massachusetts, it follows the rebellious poet (Steinfeld) as she battles themes of identity, creativity and forbidden romance. It's got a lot more humor than other period pieces in the same vein, but the love story is just as passionate.