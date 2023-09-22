10 Shows Like 'When Calls the Heart' Every Fan of Romantic Period Dramas Should Binge

There's just something about two fictional people finding love before we had electricity and running water that ups the romance factor. Maybe it's the candlelight, the elaborate costumes or the enchanting scores. Whatever it is, it's addicting. And no show does that whole period drama romance thing quite like Hallmark's When Calls the Heart.

Set in the early 1900s, the series follows a young schoolteacher (Erin Krakow) who experiences quite the culture shock when she moves from her high-society life to a rural coal mining town in the Western Canadian frontier. Most residents there welcome her with open arms — except for the police constable, who was sent to the town by her wealthy father to look after her. I don't think it's even a spoiler to say we all know where that relationship is headed.

When Calls the Heart first aired as a Hallmark TV Movie back in 2013 starring Maggie Grace, Stephen Amell and Poppy Drayton. It quickly became a fan favorite and was turned into an ongoing series in 2014 starring Krakow. The series was renewed for its 11th season in 2023; and I'll be honest — it doesn't appear things will be slowing down anytime soon.

But if you're all caught up on your Hearties drama and hankering for some more of that same old-timey goodness, then look no further. Below are 10 shows that best capture the same charm and spirit as When Calls the Heart.