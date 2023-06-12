If you've watched Outlander, there's a 99.9% chance you've fallen deeply in love with James Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser. The charming, rugged, and utterly debonair Highlander has virtually courted fans for six seasons since the show debuted on STARZ back in 2014. And while we're all very aware that Jamie Fraser's heart belongs to his time-traveling wife, Claire (Caitríona Balfe), the actor behind the beloved Scot is a little more tight-lipped when it comes to his love life.

Sam Heughan has kept his romantic rendezvous relatively private since the hit historical fiction series thrust him into fame. Because his dedicated fanbase--who call themselves "Heughligans"--never ceases to inquire about whether the two-time People's Choice Award winner is dating anyone, he has been somewhat open about his struggles.

"Certainly, relationships are hard when you're working in Scotland 10 months a year," he told Inquirer in 2020. "I travel a lot, and any downtime I have, I'm trying to do other projects, so very much, my career comes first. Maybe I will find someone eventually. My whole career, not just 'Outlander' but as an actor, I have always put that first. It's hard when you travel a lot. My priority has been my career, so that's where I am at the moment."

But that doesn't mean romance isn't entirely off the table. "I am sure at some point, I will get knocked off my feet," he added. "Then I'm screwed."

A recent photo of him sharing a very public smooch with a mysterious brunette has everyone wondering if someone has finally stolen Heughan's heart. So who is this woman, and has she officially taken the actor off the market? Let's dive in.

Sam Heughan's Dating History

Before we explore his current status, we have to get a handle on the past. He's been romantically linked to actress MacKenzie Mauzy (Into the Woods, The Bold and the Beautiful), actress and model Cody Kennedy (Dollface, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and actress Abbie Salt (Hangar 10).

In 2018, US Weekly confirmed that Heughan was dating Twin Peaks actress Amy Shiels. After sharing a decade-long "flirty friendship," the couple seemed to finally confirm that they were together via some super-cute Twitter exchanges. But later on, she referred to him as her "big brother" in an Instagram post, which sparked rumors that the two had parted ways.

It's not clear how long they were together or why they broke up, but Shiels is the last confirmed romance the Outlander star has had.

Have Sam Heughan & Caitríona Balfe Dated?

Despite their insane on-screen chemistry--and some seriously steamy love scenes-- Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe have apparently never dated in real life. More than once (likely due to the incessant pushing of fans), the stars have said that their relationship is strictly professional and platonic.

"We're like brother and sister now--we know each other really well as we've been working together for six years, which is just crazy," Heughan said during an interview on BBC's "The Love/Hate Club" podcast in 2020. "She's like my sister and tells me exactly what I'm doing wrong, and I need to know these things!"

"There's a small vocal group that really wanted it, which is just a testament to the characters that we portray, that the love story is so inspiring and so aspirational that people just really wanted to believe in it," Balfe told Parade in 2018. "And that's a nice thing. But I think things are pretty clear now that I'm engaged to someone else. Everyone gets it now."

And who is that someone else? Balfe married music producer Tony McGill in 2019, and they recently welcomed their first child together. So it doesn't look like a real-life romance between the co-stars is in the cards.

Is Sam Heughan In A Relationship?

That brings us to the present day. While he hasn't made any official statements about his relationship status, recent photos of him getting very up close and personal with a brunette woman at an NYC cafe have sparked rumors that he's seeing someone new.

The woman in question is Monika Clarke, an Australian model who's currently residing in the Big Apple. There's not a ton of info out there about her or her connection to Heughan, but she has been candid about what she wants in a relationship.

"Humor is a big thing for me," she told DMARGE in 2020. "And someone who appreciates sarcasm. Also a man who is humble and can always have an interesting conversation. Confidence without arrogance. A man who makes his woman feel appreciated and respected."

While she also told the publication that she finds men who are attracted to women with large social media followings "shallow," she is pretty active online. Her Instagram boasts almost 200,000 followers, and she frequently shares photos of her modeling gigs and travels. Heughan has yet to make an appearance on her feed.

Is There A Release Date For Outlander Season 7?

All this talk about Heughan's love life has us missing one important thing--Outlander! Fortunately, there is still plenty of Jamie Fraser to come. The series will premiere the first half of its seventh season on Friday, June 16th, on STARZ, with new episodes released each week. There's no info on the release date of the second half, but the eighth season (which has yet to start filming) will be the show's last.

Until then, you can rewatch all of your favorite moments on STARZ or Netflix.

