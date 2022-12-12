'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Teases New Song 'No Horse To Ride'

Luke Grimes may play the prominent role of Kayce Dutton on the hit Western TV show Yellowstone, but in the real world, he's been making his way as a singer-songwriter in addition to his career as an actor. On Sunday (Dec. 11), Grimes shared a preview of a brand new song called "No Horse to Ride."

The song features lonesome steel guitar and acoustic guitar instrumentation, offering plenty of twang. It also showcases Grimes' longing voice as he uses poetic imagery to sing about how lonely he'd be if his love interest said goodbye.

"I'd be driving in the dark with no headlights on / On a one-way highway that didn't go home / I'd have to borrow from the devil just to pay my dues / I'd have nothing worth having if I didn't have you," he sings in the verse.

In the chorus, he continues to describe the loss he would feel if his love ever left him with lines like, "I'd be a train running out of track." He finally concludes the chorus by singing, "Walking through this world like a cowboy with no horse to ride."

The song showcases the ultra-country, Western-influenced direction of Grimes' music, and the post was met with excited comments from fans and fellow country artists.

In the caption, Grimes wrote that he will release the song on Friday, Dec. 16.

Since being cast on the hit TV show, Grimes has embraced the Western lifestyle by moving to Montana with his wife, Bianca. He has also been diving head first into writing and recording his own music, and he has reportedly worked with singer-songwriters such as Ryan Bingham, Hailey Whitters, Jessi Alexander and more. Grimes grew up in Dayton, Ohio as the son of a Pentecostal pastor, and he says his music is greatly influenced by the classic country artists he listened to in his youth.

"I hate this word, but the 'secular' music that I was allowed to listen to as a kid was Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash," Grimes once said. "That's the stuff my dad grew up on in the Appalachian Mountains. When he didn't have to be a pastor, he was playing that sort of folk and country-rock."

