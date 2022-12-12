Kevin Costner Finally Receives a Golden Globe Nomination for 'Yellowstone'

It may have taken a while, but it actually happened. Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has finally received a Golden Globe nomination for his role as John Dutton. It's big news for fans of the Paramount Network's hugely popular western drama. It also proves that, with the series' and Kelly Reilly's nominations for the Critics Choice Awards, it's time for the show to start racking up the awards it deserves.

Costner earned a nomination for his role in Yellowstone as Dutton for the Best Actor in a TV Series -- Drama category. But the competition is fierce. As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, he'll be going up against some heavy-hitters, as far as that category is concerned. He'll have to beat out Jeff Bridges for The Old Man, Diego Luna for Andor, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, and Adam Scott for Severance.

This won't be Costner's first rodeo when it comes to the Golden Globes. He has two of his own already. In 2013, he took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television for his role in Hatfields & McCoys. He also bagged the Best Director -- Motion Picture for Dances With Wolves in 1991.

Costner also received three nominations for Golden Globe awards that he, unfortunately, did not win. He was up for consideration in 1991 for Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama for Dances With Wolves, in 1992 for Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama for JFK, and in 1997 for Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Comedy or Musical for Tin Cup.

Advertisement

Compared to past years, it's been a great year for Yellowstone's recognition from awards committees so far. In addition to the Critics Choice Awards-love, Costner and the rest of the cast received Emmy nominations earlier this year -- after four years of the series. Yellowstone is finally seeing some real rewards after putting in the work to make the show as memorable as it is. This time next year, it may have bagged several awards. We'll have to wait and see.

Related Videos