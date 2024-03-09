Luke Bryan Tried This For the First Time in His Life Thanks to Katy Perry

If you've seen clips of Aniston Pate's audition on Sunday's (March 3) episode of "American Idol" (or tuned in while that part of the show was in progress), you might've wondered why Luke Bryan was hooked up to an IV on air.

What happened was Katy Perry arranged Bryan to experience the benefits of a vitamin-filled IV drip. Medical supplies were waiting for Bryan as he entered the set, prompting him to jokingly ask "Is that urine in there?"

"No it is not," Lionel Richie light-heartedly replied.

Perry had encouraged Bryan to take his vitamins during past season, and he'd turned down taking them by mouth.

"This season I was going to get vitamins into you, even if I had to stab you in the veins with them," Perry said. "After seven frickin' seasons, you ain't taken one of them."

Perry's well-intentioned move set up more comedic dialogue between the two "Idol" judges.

"I told you! You'd be so much better with a little Cs and Ds and Es," Perry said while filming as the IV was injected into Bryan.

"Katy is making me take my first-ever IV with vitamins," Bryan said.

"Why do we have to go this route, Luke?" Perry concluded. "'Cause you won't orally take vitamins. We have to stick you with them."

After Pate's audition, Bryan took out the IV drip and complained that removing it himself was the worst part of the experience.

This season was shaping up to be Perry's last shot at getting Bryan to give vitamins a try. During a February appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the pop star revealed that she'll likely exit the series after its ongoing 22nd season.

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for 'Idol,'" Perry said. "I mean I love 'Idol' so much. It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."