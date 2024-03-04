Lionel Richie Songs: The Music Legend's 20 Best, Solo or as a Commodore

Nowadays, Lionel Richie is one of the elder statesmen of popular music: a broad umbrella that covers pop, rock, R&B, soul and even country music. This can be seen every time he imparts wisdom on "American Idol" hopefuls.

He entered rare pop cultural air starting in the '70s with The Commodores, a funk and soul group from Richie's hometown of Tuskegee, Ala. Some of the band's defining singles — namely "Easy" — previewed things to come from the future solo megastar. As you'll revisit shortly, Richie's sweet ballads provided a counterpunch to "Brick House" and other raunchier, heavier Commodores classics.

In 1982, Richie recorded a solo album at the behest of both his bandmates and their label home, Motown. Instant success followed, leading Richie to leave The Commodores and embrace his seemingly inevitable run of '80s dominance. One year later came the diamond-certified LP Can't Slow Down, which went on to win the Grammy for Album of the Year. His next album, Dancing on the Ceiling, verified that Richie was among the voices of the decade.

Although a 10-year hiatus of albums followed Dancing on the Ceiling, his star never faded. Scattered songs since his 1976-86 run have reminded us why he's one of the greatest multi-genre ballad singers and writers of the past 50 years.

Read on for Wide Open Country's picks for Richie's 20 best songs.