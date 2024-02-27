Kelly Clarkson Shares Why One 'American Idol' Producer Was 'Not a Fan' of Her

On Monday's (Feb. 26) episode of the "Smartless" podcast, Kelly Clarkson explained how she "got in trouble" on "American Idol" for not wearing makeup during content filmed away from the stage.

"They were like, 'So we're about to be on camera,' and I was like, 'I know,'" Clarkson said. "And they were like, 'But you're going to be on camera,' and I was like, 'I know.'"

It didn't help matters that fellow contestants were way more keen on sticking to their beauty regimen for behind-the-scenes content.

"But one producer in particular, very high up, was not a fan of me just because I didn't play that game," Clarkson explained. "And it wasn't even playing a game. The other four girls that season were very into that stuff. They were very into it."

Clarkson then explained the valid reason why she avoided the makeup chair. She's "highly allergic" to anything that "gets near [her] eyes."

This all took place in 2002 during the first season of "American Idol." As the competition neared its end, Clarkson again recoiled when learning that the winner would be expected to make a feature-length film. This, of course, resulted in 2003's widely-panned "From Justin to Kelly."

"I was so worried because my goal was to sing and tour and do stuff like that," Clarkson said. "I was so worried that it was going to ruin any chance of me being taken seriously as an artist."

Of course, Clarkson had nothing to worry about when it came to commercial success and critical acclaim as an artist. She's also embraced on-screen roles over time, from her stints on "The Voice" alongside comedic foil Blake Shelton to her award-winning talk show.

Actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett co-host "Smartless."