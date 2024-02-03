Kelly Clarkson Songs: 25 Must-Hear Tunes by the Pop Superstar

From her 2002 emergence as the inaugural "American Idol" winner to her breakup album Chemistry over 20 years later, Kelly Clarkson's been one of the most talented and most compelling artists in any genre of popular music.

For the uninitiated, Clarkson's a Texas native. In 2002, she won "Idol" following audience-wowing covers of everything from Madonna's "Express Yourself" to The Weather Girls' "It's Raining Men." During the finale, she signal-boosted what'd become her debut single and first No. 1, "A Moment Like This."

In 2004, Clarkson solidified her pop star status —and furthered her pop-rock reach— with Breakaway, which has sold over six million copies. As you'll soon read, its multiple hits are still the measuring sticks for Clarkson songs. From there, she's excelled, whether she's upped her list of Top 40 pop entries or added to modern Christmas music playlists.

Clarkson has one huge advantage over some of her peers. Since at least the emergence of Cher, pop stars have fared best when they're willing and able to become multi-media celebrities. Through "The Voice" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she's become a can't-miss television personality, which has kept established fans invested while earning new followers.

Read on for Wide Open Country's picks for the 25 best Kelly Clarkson songs.