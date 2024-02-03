Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview at The Tisch Skylights at The Shed on November 08, 2023 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Lists

Kelly Clarkson Songs: 25 Must-Hear Tunes by the Pop Superstar

Kelly Clarkson's been wowing listeners for over 20 years.

By |

From her 2002 emergence as the inaugural "American Idol" winner to her breakup album Chemistry over 20 years later, Kelly Clarkson's been one of the most talented and most compelling artists in any genre of popular music.

For the uninitiated, Clarkson's a Texas native. In 2002, she won "Idol" following audience-wowing covers of everything from Madonna's "Express Yourself" to The Weather Girls' "It's Raining Men." During the finale, she signal-boosted what'd become her debut single and first No. 1, "A Moment Like This."

In 2004, Clarkson solidified her pop star status —and furthered her pop-rock reach— with Breakaway, which has sold over six million copies. As you'll soon read, its multiple hits are still the measuring sticks for Clarkson songs. From there, she's excelled, whether she's upped her list of Top 40 pop entries or added to modern Christmas music playlists.

Clarkson has one huge advantage over some of her peers. Since at least the emergence of Cher, pop stars have fared best when they're willing and able to become multi-media celebrities. Through "The Voice" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she's become a can't-miss television personality, which has kept established fans invested while earning new followers.

Read on for Wide Open Country's picks for the 25 best Kelly Clarkson songs.

1 of 25

"The Trouble With Love Is" (Thankful, 2003)

Kelly Clarkson at "The Teen Choice Awards 2002" at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Ca. Sunday, August 4, 2002.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images/FOX

The first song on Clarkson's first album starts our countdown. It's the type of '90s R&B homage that even the most gifted singing competition hopefuls can rarely pull off.

2 of 25

"Catch My Breath" (Greatest Hits - Chapter One, 2012)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 20: Kelly Clarkson performs on stage at Wembley Arena on October 20, 2012 in London, England.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

This pop nugget masterfully tells a universal tale about breaking up with someone to rediscover yourself.

3 of 25

"I Won't Give Up" (Chemistry, 2023)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 28: Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Clarkson's got quite a few songs we'll bunch together as empowerment anthems. Most vary greatly sonically. For instance, this homage to the dancier, peppier end of indie rock brings a much different vibe than "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)."

4 of 25

"Broken & Beautiful" ("Ugly Dolls" Soundtrack, 2019)

UglyDolls' film premiere, Arrivals, Regal Cinemas, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Apr 2019

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

It should be no surprise that Clarkson was up to the task when taking part in the types of big, bold pop songs that suit kids films nowadays.

5 of 25

"Happier Than Ever" (Single, 2022)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: Kelly Clarkson attends the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview at The Tisch Skylights at The Shed on November 08, 2023 in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

We mostly favor material first cut by Clarkson here. However, it's worth briefly visiting her Kelly-oke output to applaud her piano bar-ready treatment of this Billie Eilish jam.

6 of 25

"Heartbeat Song" (Piece By Piece, 2015)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 14: Kelly Clarkson performs on stage at G-A-Y on February 14, 2015 in London, England.

Jo Hale/Redferns via Getty Images

As a pop star should do, Clarkson's changed with the times musically over the last 20-plus years. Here, she leans into the Katy Perry brand of hyped-up pop without losing her individuality.

7 of 25

"Favorite Kind of High" (Chemistry, 2023)

SEPTEMBER 22: Kelly Clarkson is seen performing during NBC's "Today" show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on September 22, 2023 in New York City.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Another example of Clarkson mirroring the moment, her rock leanings took an Imagine Dragons-meet-disco turn.

8 of 25

"Keeping Score" (With Dan + Shay) (Dan + Shay, 2018)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Kelly Clarkson (C) performs with Dan Smyers (L) and Shay Mooney (R) of Dan + Shay onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rich Fury/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

With collaborators the caliber of these two fellow members of "The Voice" coaches club, Clarkson sounds like a could-be country crooner.

9 of 25

"Lighthouse" (Chemistry, 2023)

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

A very recent addition to the Clarkson canon, "Lighthouse's" piano-based sparseness allows her voice to soar even higher than it does on her more typically "pop" selections.

10 of 25

"Already Gone" (All I Ever Wanted, 2009)

NEW YORK - JULY 31: Singer Kelly Clarkson performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 31, 2009 in New York City.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

In this case, Clarkson's ever-changing pop palette incorporates the story-driven maturity of someone like Sara Bareilles.

11 of 25

"Mr. Know It All" (Stronger, 2011)

Lowell, MA - DECEMBER 8: Kelly Clarkson performs at Kiss 108 FM's Jingle Ball 2011 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA on December 8, 2011.

Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic

Though the lyrics aren't Clarkson's best, the song delivers a huge, hooky chorus with more than a dollop of sass.

12 of 25

"Heat"  (Meaning of Life, 2017)

BURBANK, CA - OCTOBER 27: Singer/songwriter Kelly Clarkson performs at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Kelly Clarkson at iHeartRadio Theater on October 27, 2017 in Burbank, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Here's more R&B-inspired pop that only a top-notch vocalist can pull off.

13 of 25

"I Dare You" (Single, 2020)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: In this image released on October 14, Kelly Clarkson performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There dare here is to be a decent human being. It's one of the few socio-political messages overtly shared in a Clarkson single.

14 of 25

"Mine" (Chemistry, 2023)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Clarkson's gotten autobiographical as a songwriter ever since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Here, she tells that type of story by pivoting toward the singer-songwriter brand of indie-pop.

15 of 25

"Red Flag Collector" (Chemistry, 2023)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Beyond being one of Clarkson's better-written set of divorce-informed lyrics, this one stands out among her newest material sonically. There's western and south of the border flourishes plus shades of U2.

16 of 25

"Breakaway" (Breakaway, 2004)

Kelly Clarkson performs "Cryin'" during WomenRock! - LIFETIME Televsion Fifth Annual Signature Concert - Show at Wiltern LG Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States.

SGranitz/WireImage for Lifetime Television LA

Clarkson's best album to date's title track is the type of power ballad that gets arena crowds to wave phones with lit-up screens (as opposed to lighters) in the air.

17 of 25

"Never Again" (My December, 2007)

INDIANAPOLIS - SEPTEMBER 07: Kelly Clarkson performs at the NFL Opening Kickoff 2007 concert on September 6, 2007 in Indianapolis, Indiana..

Joey Foley/FilmMagic

If there's a Nashville act influencing this pop-rock stunner, it's Paramore.

18 of 25

"My Life Would Suck Without You" (All I Ever Wanted, 2009)

BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 13: Singer Kelly Clarkson performs at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois on JUNE 13, 2009.

Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Another platter of pop-punk hooks and hyperactivity, this showcase of Clarkson's vocal range reached No. 1.

19 of 25

"Walk Away" (Breakaway, 2004)

Kelly Clarkson performs "Miss Independent" during WomenRock! - LIFETIME Televsion Fifth Annual Signature Concert - Show at Wiltern LG Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States.

SGranitz/WireImage for Lifetime Television LA

One of several selections from Breakaway that still stand above the rest, "Walk Away" is from the edgier side of the pop spectrum (think P!nk).

20 of 25

"I Don't Think About You" (Meaning of Life, 2017)

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 10: Singer Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at TD Garden on December 10, 2017 in Boston, Mass.

Darren McCollester/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Jumping back into more modern times, "I Don't Think About You" is an all-timer when it comes to empowerment anthems that double as post-breakup kiss-offs.

21 of 25

"Miss Independent" (Thankful, 2003)

BURBANK, CA - APRIL 14: Singer Kelly Clarkson of "American Idol," performs on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios on April 14, 2003 in Burbank, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Clarkson proved she'd be sticking around the mainstream with her debut album's first single. Clarkson and another future "The Voice" coach in Christina Aguilera are among the song's co-writers.

22 of 25

"A Moment Like This" (Single, 2002)

Kelly Clarkson during "American Idol" Season 1 Finale - Results Show at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States.

SGranitz/WireImage

The song that started it all, this No. 1 hit helped ease any concerns that the inaugural "American Idol" winner —and the show itself— would be a flash in the pan. What's more notable is how well this one could've worked as a country hit for Faith Hill or Martina McBride.

23 of 25

"Since U Been Gone" (Breakaway, 2004)

Kelly Clarkson during Kelly Clarkson in Concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida - July 14, 2005 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, United States.

Rodrigo Varela/WireImage

Another of Clarkson's instantly-recognizable hits of yore, this stadium anthem's hulking chorus makes it one of the catchiest singalong anthems of its time.

24 of 25

"Because of You" (Breakaway, 2004)

Kelly Clarkson during KIIS 102.7's Wango Tango at Angel's Stadium in Anaheim, California, United States.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

One of Clarkson's better-known songs best promotes her as a great vocalist in the Mariah Carey/Whitney Houston sense. We also considered the Reba McEntire duet version when moving this one into our No. 2 slot.

25 of 25

"Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" (Stronger, 2011)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Singer Kelly Clarkson performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 23, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel

A global hit, "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" topped the Billboard Hot 100 plus 15 more of the publications charts. Over a decade later, Clarkson's greatest empowerment anthem ranks among the most memorable and meaningful pop hits of the 21st century.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton's Siblings: All About His Big Sister Endy and Late Brother Richie

Lists

30 Modern Christmas Songs For Your 2023 Holiday Playlist

TV

Everything to Know About Kelly Clarkson's Departure From 'The Voice'

Artists

Kelly Clarkson Shares Why She Has a 'Bad Vibe' With Hit 'Since U Been Gone': 'I Was Lied To'

Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson's 'American Idol' Win Changed TV History

 