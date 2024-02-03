Kelly Clarkson Songs: 25 Must-Hear Tunes by the Pop Superstar

From her 2002 emergence as the inaugural "American Idol" winner to her breakup album Chemistry over 20 years later, Kelly Clarkson's been one of the most talented and most compelling artists in any genre of popular music.
For the uninitiated, Clarkson's a Texas native. In 2002, she won "Idol" following audience-wowing covers of everything from Madonna's "Express Yourself" to The Weather Girls' "It's Raining Men." During the finale, she signal-boosted what'd become her debut single and first No. 1, "A Moment Like This."
In 2004, Clarkson solidified her pop star status —and furthered her pop-rock reach— with Breakaway, which has sold over six million copies. As you'll soon read, its multiple hits are still the measuring sticks for Clarkson songs. From there, she's excelled, whether she's upped her list of Top 40 pop entries or added to modern Christmas music playlists.
Clarkson has one huge advantage over some of her peers. Since at least the emergence of Cher, pop stars have fared best when they're willing and able to become multi-media celebrities. Through "The Voice" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she's become a can't-miss television personality, which has kept established fans invested while earning new followers.
Read on for Wide Open Country's picks for the 25 best Kelly Clarkson songs.
The first song on Clarkson's first album starts our countdown. It's the type of '90s R&B homage that even the most gifted singing competition hopefuls can rarely pull off. This pop nugget masterfully tells a universal tale about breaking up with someone to rediscover yourself. Clarkson's got quite a few songs we'll bunch together as empowerment anthems. Most vary greatly sonically. For instance, this homage to the dancier, peppier end of indie rock brings a much different vibe than "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)." It should be no surprise that Clarkson was up to the task when taking part in the types of big, bold pop songs that suit kids films nowadays. We mostly favor material first cut by Clarkson here. However, it's worth briefly visiting her Kelly-oke output to applaud her piano bar-ready treatment of this Billie Eilish jam. As a pop star should do, Clarkson's changed with the times musically over the last 20-plus years. Here, she leans into the Katy Perry brand of hyped-up pop without losing her individuality. Another example of Clarkson mirroring the moment, her rock leanings took an Imagine Dragons-meet-disco turn. With collaborators the caliber of these two fellow members of "The Voice" coaches club, Clarkson sounds like a could-be country crooner. A very recent addition to the Clarkson canon, "Lighthouse's" piano-based sparseness allows her voice to soar even higher than it does on her more typically "pop" selections. In this case, Clarkson's ever-changing pop palette incorporates the story-driven maturity of someone like Sara Bareilles. Though the lyrics aren't Clarkson's best, the song delivers a huge, hooky chorus with more than a dollop of sass. Here's more R&B-inspired pop that only a top-notch vocalist can pull off. There dare here is to be a decent human being. It's one of the few socio-political messages overtly shared in a Clarkson single. Clarkson's gotten autobiographical as a songwriter ever since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Here, she tells that type of story by pivoting toward the singer-songwriter brand of indie-pop. Beyond being one of Clarkson's better-written set of divorce-informed lyrics, this one stands out among her newest material sonically. There's western and south of the border flourishes plus shades of U2. Clarkson's best album to date's title track is the type of power ballad that gets arena crowds to wave phones with lit-up screens (as opposed to lighters) in the air. If there's a Nashville act influencing this pop-rock stunner, it's Paramore. Another platter of pop-punk hooks and hyperactivity, this showcase of Clarkson's vocal range reached No. 1. One of several selections from Breakaway that still stand above the rest, "Walk Away" is from the edgier side of the pop spectrum (think P!nk). Jumping back into more modern times, "I Don't Think About You" is an all-timer when it comes to empowerment anthems that double as post-breakup kiss-offs. Clarkson proved she'd be sticking around the mainstream with her debut album's first single. Clarkson and another future "The Voice" coach in Christina Aguilera are among the song's co-writers. The song that started it all, this No. 1 hit helped ease any concerns that the inaugural "American Idol" winner —and the show itself— would be a flash in the pan. What's more notable is how well this one could've worked as a country hit for Faith Hill or Martina McBride. Another of Clarkson's instantly-recognizable hits of yore, this stadium anthem's hulking chorus makes it one of the catchiest singalong anthems of its time. One of Clarkson's better-known songs best promotes her as a great vocalist in the Mariah Carey/Whitney Houston sense. We also considered the Reba McEntire duet version when moving this one into our No. 2 slot. A global hit, "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" topped the Billboard Hot 100 plus 15 more of the publications charts. Over a decade later, Clarkson's greatest empowerment anthem ranks among the most memorable and meaningful pop hits of the 21st century.
"The Trouble With Love Is" (Thankful, 2003)
"Catch My Breath" (Greatest Hits - Chapter One, 2012)
"I Won't Give Up" (Chemistry, 2023)
"Broken & Beautiful" ("Ugly Dolls" Soundtrack, 2019)
"Happier Than Ever" (Single, 2022)
"Heartbeat Song" (Piece By Piece, 2015)
"Favorite Kind of High" (Chemistry, 2023)
"Keeping Score" (With Dan + Shay) (Dan + Shay, 2018)
"Lighthouse" (Chemistry, 2023)
"Already Gone" (All I Ever Wanted, 2009)
"Mr. Know It All" (Stronger, 2011)
"Heat" (Meaning of Life, 2017)
"I Dare You" (Single, 2020)
"Mine" (Chemistry, 2023)
"Red Flag Collector" (Chemistry, 2023)
"Breakaway" (Breakaway, 2004)
"Never Again" (My December, 2007)
"My Life Would Suck Without You" (All I Ever Wanted, 2009)
"Walk Away" (Breakaway, 2004)
"I Don't Think About You" (Meaning of Life, 2017)
"Miss Independent" (Thankful, 2003)
"A Moment Like This" (Single, 2002)
"Since U Been Gone" (Breakaway, 2004)
"Because of You" (Breakaway, 2004)
"Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" (Stronger, 2011)
The first song on Clarkson's first album starts our countdown. It's the type of '90s R&B homage that even the most gifted singing competition hopefuls can rarely pull off.
This pop nugget masterfully tells a universal tale about breaking up with someone to rediscover yourself.
Clarkson's got quite a few songs we'll bunch together as empowerment anthems. Most vary greatly sonically. For instance, this homage to the dancier, peppier end of indie rock brings a much different vibe than "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)."
It should be no surprise that Clarkson was up to the task when taking part in the types of big, bold pop songs that suit kids films nowadays.
We mostly favor material first cut by Clarkson here. However, it's worth briefly visiting her Kelly-oke output to applaud her piano bar-ready treatment of this Billie Eilish jam.
As a pop star should do, Clarkson's changed with the times musically over the last 20-plus years. Here, she leans into the Katy Perry brand of hyped-up pop without losing her individuality.
Another example of Clarkson mirroring the moment, her rock leanings took an Imagine Dragons-meet-disco turn.
With collaborators the caliber of these two fellow members of "The Voice" coaches club, Clarkson sounds like a could-be country crooner.
A very recent addition to the Clarkson canon, "Lighthouse's" piano-based sparseness allows her voice to soar even higher than it does on her more typically "pop" selections.
In this case, Clarkson's ever-changing pop palette incorporates the story-driven maturity of someone like Sara Bareilles.
Though the lyrics aren't Clarkson's best, the song delivers a huge, hooky chorus with more than a dollop of sass.
Here's more R&B-inspired pop that only a top-notch vocalist can pull off.
There dare here is to be a decent human being. It's one of the few socio-political messages overtly shared in a Clarkson single.
Clarkson's gotten autobiographical as a songwriter ever since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Here, she tells that type of story by pivoting toward the singer-songwriter brand of indie-pop.
Beyond being one of Clarkson's better-written set of divorce-informed lyrics, this one stands out among her newest material sonically. There's western and south of the border flourishes plus shades of U2.
Clarkson's best album to date's title track is the type of power ballad that gets arena crowds to wave phones with lit-up screens (as opposed to lighters) in the air.
If there's a Nashville act influencing this pop-rock stunner, it's Paramore.
Another platter of pop-punk hooks and hyperactivity, this showcase of Clarkson's vocal range reached No. 1.
One of several selections from Breakaway that still stand above the rest, "Walk Away" is from the edgier side of the pop spectrum (think P!nk).
Jumping back into more modern times, "I Don't Think About You" is an all-timer when it comes to empowerment anthems that double as post-breakup kiss-offs.
Clarkson proved she'd be sticking around the mainstream with her debut album's first single. Clarkson and another future "The Voice" coach in Christina Aguilera are among the song's co-writers.
The song that started it all, this No. 1 hit helped ease any concerns that the inaugural "American Idol" winner —and the show itself— would be a flash in the pan. What's more notable is how well this one could've worked as a country hit for Faith Hill or Martina McBride.
Another of Clarkson's instantly-recognizable hits of yore, this stadium anthem's hulking chorus makes it one of the catchiest singalong anthems of its time.
One of Clarkson's better-known songs best promotes her as a great vocalist in the Mariah Carey/Whitney Houston sense. We also considered the Reba McEntire duet version when moving this one into our No. 2 slot.
A global hit, "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" topped the Billboard Hot 100 plus 15 more of the publications charts. Over a decade later, Clarkson's greatest empowerment anthem ranks among the most memorable and meaningful pop hits of the 21st century.
READ MORE: Blake Shelton's Siblings: All About His Big Sister Endy and Late Brother Richie
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.