Kelly Clarkson served up seasonal looks at "Christmas at the Opry."

Kelly Clarkson's been a fixture of festive television this holiday season, between her own "The Kelly Clarkson Show," her hosting gig at this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting and a third NBC production, "Christmas at the Opry." For the latter, Clarkson performed a couple of times, including a duet with the host, Wynonna Judd.

Clarkson made a couple of wardrobe changes at the Opry House. She wore an all-black gown and heels ensemble for a solo performance of one of her signature Christmas songs, "Underneath the Tree." For a duet of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" with Judd, Clarkson wore a luxurious, shimmering, emerald green gown with a layered skirt and see-through sleeves. The gorgeous outfit made the multitalented icon's blonde curls pop.

She didn't outshine Judd, musically or otherwise. Both proved that they can harmonize with seemingly anyone, even if they're singing about Santa. As for Judd's outfit, she wore a black pants suit with a shimmering, gold collar and cuffs.

For Clarkson, the duet was a dream come true.

"I was like a child on that stage with her," Clarkson said (as quoted by Yahoo!). "So, yeah, she probably had to tell me to calm down a couple of times."

The Judd-Clarkson duet opened the broadcast. Other performers included Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Breland, Mickey Guyton, Chris Janson, Chrissy Metz, Mitchell Tenpenny, Meghan Patrick, Adam Doleac and the current holder of America's No. 1 song, Brenda Lee. Lee closed the show with an energetic take on "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," an evergreen hit from 1958.

The Judd-hosted seasonal special aired Thursday night (Dec. 7) on NBC. It's now streaming on Peacock. An encore will air Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.