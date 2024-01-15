Kelly Clarkson Delivers Chilling Cover of Miley Cyrus Song on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Even when Kelly Clarkson only sings part of a song, she has a way of exuding emotion in a way only a few singers can achieve. She did that in her most recent Kellyoke performance on her talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

On the Jan. 10 episode, Clarkson took the stage to sing Miley Cyrus' No. 1 single, "Used to Be Young." The songs tells the story about a now-mature woman looking back on her wilder days with nostalgia, but contentment for where she is now. Clarkson slowed the song down compared to Cyrus' version, singing the first verse with piano accompaniment only. A few more instruments joined in as Clarkson entered into the chorus, and her high-flying voice stood out throughout the tune.

"I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young," she sings.

As she reached the end of the abbreviated version, she sang the chorus one more time before holding out an impressive high note.

Fans in the comments praised Clarkson for her talent and ability to sing seemingly anything. One viewer wrote, "Kelly can sing anything with such feelings and emotions. She's amazing in talented beyond measure. She brings the words to life. Loved her since American Idol. God gave her so many gifts!!! She's beyond blessed." Similarly, another fan commented, "Damn! Kelly can sing everything and make it sound like her own song."

Clarkson has made headlines for her impeccable Kellyoke covers since the advent of her talk show. Some of her recent covers include the Bangles' "Eternal Flame" and various Christmas songs during the holiday season. She also recently teamed up with actor Kelsey Grammar to sing the "Frasier" theme song on the show.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been a hit with audiences since its premiere, taking home trophies from the Daytime Emmy Awards, People's Choice Awards and more.

