Blake Shelton Sent the Most Blake Shelton Gift Ever to 'The Voice' Season 25 Coaches

Ahead of the Feb. 26 return of "The Voice" for its 25th season, Blake Shelton sent the current roster of coaches the most Blake Shelton gift possible.

"He sent us corn on the cob and peaches from his farm," John Legend told E!.

Yet despite Shelton's kind act, the coaches did what "The Voice" coaches are known to do: they teased the country star.

"I keep texting him and it's just crickets," Reba McEntire said about her fellow Oklahoma native. "Nothing. I don't know what the deal is."

"He's a phony," Chance the Rapper added. "One of the fakest friends you could have."

Legend, McEntire and Chance the Rapper are joined this season by the first coaching tandem in "The Voice" history: country duo Dan + Shay.

Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are thrilled for the opportunity to work with McEntire.

"We're starstruck by Reba," Mooney told E!. "I have a Reba tattoo. That's the first time I'm saying it out loud."

Though McEntire joked that this season will be a "boys' club" without Gwen Stefani or Kelly Clarkson, she's amped for Team Reba's chances.

"I'm really, really tickled with my team and I feel like, yes, there are some superstars," she said. "All of our teams are really, really good."

Per teasers for the new season, McEntire will retire her tater tot cart in favor of serving chicken tenders to her team members.

"The Voice's" Season 25 premiere airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It'll be the first season without either Shelton or Stefani in one of the spinning coaches chairs. Shelton departed the series after Season 23. At that point, he was the only coach to appear on every season. Stefani's most recent stint as a coach took place last fall as part of Season 24.