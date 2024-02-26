'American Idol': Viral Singing Barber Noah Peters Delivers One-of-a-Kind Audition

In the 20-plus year history of "American Idol," perhaps no auditioner has shown off multiple talents quite like the singing barber, Noah Peters.

The only barber in a small Tennessee town, Peters has earned viral acclaim for singing country songs while doing his day job. Fittingly, one of the songs that's brought him online attention was "Idol" judge Luke Bryan's "Country Girl Shake It For Me."

"[It] used to be just me singing, getting on people's nerves, but now people come in just to hear me sing at the barbershop. It means a lot to me," Peters explained in a pre-audition clip. "Ever since I was a child, I have dreamed of getting a golden ticket on 'American Idol.' So getting to bring that back and frame it in my barbershop, it would mean the world to me."

Peters' dream came true with his and a guitarists' rendition of Rascal Flatts' "I Won't Let Go."

Judge Katy Perry tossed a curveball in by asking Peter is he "[felt] a little naked" by singing without cutting someone's hair.

"Yes, I do," Peters responded. "I'm used to walking around the whole time."

It was all part of a plan for host Ryan Seacrest to bring out former "Idol" finalist Colin Stough for a trim. Peters cut hair while singing Chris Stapleton's "Broken Halos" without missing a single note.

Although Peters was in his element, the judges suggested that he loosen up in future rounds.

"Don't get psyched out," judge Lionel Richie said. "You have a quality in your voice. That's fantastic. But more importantly, relax. I know that's hard to say. Trust in who you are and what you sound like. You stay true to your lane, and you'll be onto something."

Despite that critique, all three judges voted for Peters to live his dream by receiving a golden ticket to Hollywood.