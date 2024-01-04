Kate Hudson made her concert debut as a singer on Dec. 28 at Aspen, Col. cocktail bar Bad Harriet. She's shared multiple clips on social media since, including this TikTok of her covering Chris Stapleton's "White Horse."

Hudson sounds great in the clip, prompting one commenter to liken the Hollywood star's voice to that of Kelly Clarkson and another to wish for a Hudson-led Stevie Nicks biopic.

Others shared their surprise that the actor was also a singer.

"I was today years old when I learned Kate Hudson SINGS!" one commenter wrote.

More commenters clamored for the multi-talented artist's future album.

"Drop that album girlfriend, we are dying!!" one user wrote.

Stapleton's "White Horse" wasn't the only country or folk song on the set list. Hudson also covered Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" and Patty Griffin's "When It Don't Come Easy." The film star-turned-singer pivoted in a different musical direction with a fun cover of Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" from the "Barbie" soundtrack.

Stapleton's "White Horse" is up for two Grammy awards in 2024: Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song.

As for Hudson's musical aspirations, she's been teasing a recording career ever since she reconsidered her life goals during the pandemic lockdown.

"Every time you're doing interviews, people are like, 'Do you have any regrets?' I'm like, 'I'm early 40s. Not yet,'" Hudson told Jimmy Fallon about her plans to release an album. . "But during COVID I was like, 'What am I doing? I've been writing music since I was 19 and I've never shared it.' So, I just thought that would be one of my great regrets.

"I have no expectations," Hudson continued. "I just want to put a record out, and so I'm doing it. And I'm really proud of it. I can't wait."

One year ago, Hudson signed a management deal with Jason Owen and Nashville-based Sandbox Entertainment Group. At the time, her still yet-to-be released debut album was being teased for a 2023 release.