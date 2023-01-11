Kate Hudson is officially making her way into the music world. The 43-year-old actress -- best known for classics like Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and most recently, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -- has signed a management deal with Jason Owen and Nashville-based Sandbox Entertainment Group. The firm will manage her budding music career as she prepares to release a debut album.

"Music has always been my touchstone," Hudson said of the news, according to Variety. "To finally feel ready to share mine is deeply personal to me, almost like a musical memoir. Writing this album over the past year and a half has been the most gratifying and immersive experience and I couldn't be more excited to partner with Jason to bring it into the world. I can't wait to hit the ground running with him on this and other creative ventures."

Sandbox Entertainment also represents country stars such as Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Faith Hill, Little Big Town and more. Sandbox founder and president/CEO Jason Owen commented on the addition of Hudson to the roster, calling her "a superstar of our generation."

"Much like other icons in film and stage -- from Judy Garland to Lady Gaga -- Kate is a multifaceted entertainer who clearly has a deep connection to music," says Owen. "I could not be more honored and excited to help bring her brilliant music to the world and to work with such an incredible talent but mostly a such wonderful person. Big things are coming."

Advertisement

Hudson initially hinted she was working on music through an Instagram post shared in April. The post features photos of the actress singing onstage with a caption announcing the new chapter.

"Finally realized it's time to say f--- it and saaaannngg!!!!!" she wrote, emphatically.

She has mentioned her upcoming record in multiple recent interview as well. In an appearance on The Tonight Show in December 2022, Hudson told host Jimmy Fallon that the decision venture into music stemmed from a longtime passion for music and a desire to share her songwriting.

"Every time you're doing interviews, people are like, 'Do you have any regrets?' I'm like, 'I'm early 40s. Not yet,'" she said. "But during COVID I was like, 'What am I doing? I've been writing music since I was 19 and I've never shared it.' So, I just thought that would be one of my great regrets."

Advertisement

"I have no expectations," she adds. "I just want to put a record out, so I'm doing it."

Hudson shared that fans can expect her new album sometime in 2023.

Related Videos