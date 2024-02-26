Luke Bryan Gives Katy Perry, Lionel Richie a Tour of His Family's Peanut Farm on 'Idol'

In a promo clip that premiered during Sunday's (Feb. 25) episode of "American Idol," Luke Bryan took his fellow coaches Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to Leesburg, Ga. for a tour of the Bryan family's peanut farm.

"I was very proud to be able to take Lionel and Katy to our mill there in Leesburg where I grew up," Bryan said in a voiceover.

While driving through the property, Bryan explained how his past work days on a tractor typically went. The trio then took a tractor to their destination: the dump pit.

From there, Perry almost trips while exiting the tractor. Then she and Richie got to meet Bryan's dad Tommy, who assigned "dump man" duties to Richie.

There's got to be a better title than that," Richie joked. "I'm the peanut dump man."

As the peanut dump man dumped peanuts, Perry screamed at the sight of thousands of piling nuts. She calmed down in time for an Instagram-ready photo op.

"Ya'll know what that smells like, right? Smells like money," Bryan said as the segment concluded.

Last week, the trio went to Perry's hometown of Santa Barbara, Cal., where they played pickleball. Presumably, a stop in Tuskegee, Ala., the hometown of Richie, is the next tour stop.

"American Idol" returned the prior Sunday (Feb. 18) for its 22nd season. In all likelihood, it'll be Perry's last as part of a coaching panel that's been intact since 2018. The pop singer dropped the news during a Feb. 12 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for 'Idol'," she said. "I mean, I love 'Idol' so much. It's connected me with, like, the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I'm saying?"

