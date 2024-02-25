"If you want to come sing that, I’ll send a plane."

Travis Kelce just took home the most coveted trophy in the NFL, as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, and he now has the opportunity to hang out with a country music legend.

Garth Brooks invited Kelce to join him at the grand opening of his Downtown Nashville bar, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk. The invite comes after Brooks saw Kelce's impromptu performance of "Friends in Low Places" at the Chiefs' victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The NFL tight end appeared to be slightly inebriated as he took the mic to sing a few verses from the classic tune before quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others took the mic away.

Travis Kelce drunk trying to sing Garth Brooks' "I've got friends in low places." ?? No, man, no. ?? pic.twitter.com/e87QSDuJdD — Just Jeff From Cali (@liberty_clarion) February 14, 2024

The performance drew a variety of reactions on social media, but Brooks was apparently charmed by the rendition. On a recent episode of his "Inside Studio G" show, he offered to send a plane to pick up Kelce and bring him to the bar opening.

"Did you guys see Travis Kelce's version of 'Friends in Low Places?' Did you see him sing this? I loved it, I thought it was fantastic," Brooks said. "It blew me away because I'm sitting there watching it as it's going down, right. I never expected that."

Brooks wasn't planning on attending the opening himself, but he addressed Kelce, saying, "I will be at grand opening if you're there."

"If you want to come sing that, I'll send a plane," he continued. "You can come by yourself or bring your brother or your gang, whatever you want to do. The plane holds 11, just remember that. So, yes, I'll be happy to send this invite out to you if you want to try a little 'Friends in Low Places' in Friends in Low Places."

The bar opened two of its four floors to the public in November, but the entire establishment will officially open during the grand opening celebration on Thursday, March 7.

Kelce has made a habit of exercising his singing voice since the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Immediately after their win, he sang "Viva Las Vegas" to the crowd. The athlete and Taylor Swift were also caught singing along to her songs, including "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me," at a Super Bowl after party.

READ MORE: Trisha Yearwood Shares Sweet Garth Brooks Tribute on His 62nd Birthday