Trisha Yearwood Shares Sweet Garth Brooks Tribute on His 62nd Birthday

On Thursday (Feb. 8), Garth Brooks turned 62. His spouse Trisha Yearwood celebrated by sharing a sweet, behind-the-scenes photo of the couple on Instagram.

"How sweet it is to be loved by you," Yearwood wrote, referencing James Taylor. "Happy birthday, love of my life! Love, T."

As for Yearwood's next birthday, she turns 60 on Sept. 19.

"Join us in wishing a HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the queen," Brooks wrote in the caption of a post on Yearwood's most recent birthday. "To the woman who brings inspiration, comfort, kindness and love into our hearts every day of the year, today we celebrate YOU! The world is a better place with you in it —- and country music and what's on our tables wouldn't be the same without you!!! Love, Team Garth."

Brooks also shared that as a surprise for Yearwood's big day, he'd baked his first double chocolate cake.

Brooks and Yearwood wed in Oklahoma on Dec. 15, 2005. They'd been engaged since may 25, 2005, which was the same day that Carrie Underwood won "American Idol." The couple first met in 1987.

"When we first started singing together, she told me I had to. After every song, I had to bow to her," Brooks joked on an Inside Studio G video stream on Facebook before getting serious about his appreciation for Yearwood. "Long before I ever thought it was possible to date the woman, much less marry her, I'm the biggest fan of Trisha Yearwood's voice you can imagine."

For their 18th anniversary, the couple bought each other incidentally similar bouquets of flowers.

"When your husband sends you flowers and you send him flowers and the card says exactly the same thing," Yearwood wrote in the Instagram caption of a photo that shows both near-identical gifts.

