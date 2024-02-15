Travis Kelce has officially entered the world of filmmaking.
It seems some of girlfriend Taylor Swift's creative energy has rubbed off on the Super Bowl LVIII champion tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He executive produced the indie flick "My Dead Friend Zoe," which will premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 9. However, it does not yet have a distributor for a wider release.
The low-budget dark comedy stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris and Morgan Freeman. The official logline for the film reads: "Engaged in a mysterious relationship with her dead best friend from the Army, a female Afghanistan veteran comes head to head with her Vietnam vet grandfather at the family's ancestral lake house."
Kelce has committed to at least one more season with the Chiefs as they vie for their third Super Bowl win in a row. However, Kelce's Hollywood ambitions are unlikely to end with "My Dead Friend Zoe." He's also been a host on "Saturday Night Live" and while football remains at the fore, he has expressed a continued interest in showbusiness. "There's definitely Hollywood talks out there," he said (via ESPN).
"My Dead Friend Zoe" will be right in line with his Tinseltown goals, which are focused primarily on comedy.
"I'm comedy all the way," he said. "I just like to have a fun time and make people laugh."
The film is directed and co-written by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, an award-winning filmmaker and former paratrooper in the US Army. "My Dead Friend Zoe" is based on his short film "Merit x Zoe." It marks his first feature film directorial debut.
The film is also making waves as the first film to be funded by President Joe Biden's 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. Green energy entrepreneur Mike Field financed the film using his green energy tax credits.
