"I'm comedy all the way," he said. "I just like to have a fun time and make people laugh."

The film is directed and co-written by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, an award-winning filmmaker and former paratrooper in the US Army. "My Dead Friend Zoe" is based on his short film "Merit x Zoe." It marks his first feature film directorial debut.

The film is also making waves as the first film to be funded by President Joe Biden's 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. Green energy entrepreneur Mike Field financed the film using his green energy tax credits.