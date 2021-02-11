Morgan Freeman Converted His 124-Acre Ranch Into a Bee Sanctuary

Is there anyone who doesn't love Morgan Freeman? The Academy Award winner has appeared in some of the most iconic Hollywood films of all time -- Driving Miss Daisy, Street Smart, The Shawshank Redemption, Deep Impact, Million Dollar Baby, The Dark Knight trilogy, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and more. The man is a major box office draw who was even the voice of God in Bruce Almighty. His deep voice is recognizable anywhere which is probably why he's also sought after for voice-over work as seen in documentaries like March of the Penguins. With multiple Golden Globe Award and Oscar nominations, Freeman has an unforgettable acting career that was completely deserving of his AFI Life Achievement Award.

Though Freeman was born in Memphis, Tennessee, he grew up with his grandmother in Charleston, Mississippi. He actually won his first acting award there from a school play! Despite growing up in the deep South during the time of segregation, Freeman loves his home state and, after establishing his career, he decided to move back home. In 1991, he purchased his grandmother's old property from his parents and continues to live there to this day, commuting all over the United States from California to New York for his acting work. He even co-owns a blues club in the nearby town of Clarksdale.

While it's hard to think about a time before Morgan Freeman was starring in everything, it actually was quite a process for him to find success in Los Angeles. He served in the United States Air Force before studying at the Pasadena Playhouse, learned dancing in San Francisco, where he joined a musical theater troupe, and eventually made his New York City Off-Broadway debut in a production centered around the Civil Rights Movement. A role in Hello, Dolly! followed before he started appearing on camera. Decades later he's appeared in countless films -- Batman Begins, Olympus Has Fallen, Now You See Me, Oblivion, Glory, Lucy, War of the Worlds, Unforgiven, The Bucket List and Who Says I Can't Ride a Rainbow! He even played Nelson Mandela in Invictus. Whether he's a lead role or showing up in a strong supporting role, the man is an American treasure who has worked with every director from Clint Eastwood to Christopher Nolan. There's no one else like him.

But we can add something else to the American actor's already incredibly impressive resume -- Beekeeper. That's right. The beloved actor explained to Jimmy Fallon in 2014 how much he enjoyed his new hobby. Apparently, because he's the one feeding his bees, they completely trust him because he "resonates" with them. Maybe the secret to beekeeping is having a calm deep voice and relaxing presence like Freeman?

"I've discovered I don't have to put on a bee suit or anything to feed them. I've never been stung. I'm never gonna get stung."

Freeman later explained to Stephen Colbert that he will put on a full beekeeper suit during harvest, but that they really don't bother him when he just goes in the check things out or to feed them their sugar water. The actor has turned his hobby into a full-time project, importing 26 hives from Arkansas that have filled his Mississippi ranch. He even has planted bee-friendly plants all over his property including magnolia trees, lavender, clover, and more.

This probably goes without saying, but Freeman isn't breeding bees for the profit. With a net worth of $250 million he hardly needs it. The actor explained to Larry King that he really thought it was important based on what scientists are saying about the current state of bees dying on our planet.

"There's been a frightening loss of bee colonies, particularly in this country," Freeman explained in 2016. "To such an extent that the scientists are now saying, 'This is dangerous.'"