Travis Kelce 'Heartbroken' Over Mass Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

"KC, you mean the world to me."

Travis Kelce is speaking out following a shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday (Feb. 14).

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wrote on social media. "KC, you mean the world to me."

Multiple people were shot and at least one person was killed during the shooting. Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves confirmed that up to 22 people were wounded in the shooting and three suspects are in custody.

The Chiefs also released a statement following the tragedy.

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City," the statement reads.

"We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.

At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.

We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

CNN reports that an estimated 1 million people were in downtown Kansas City for the parade and rally and that players were still on stage when the shooting took place.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a popular radio DJ in the Kansas City-area, died after being shot at the Chiefs victory rally, according to a post from her employer, KKFI radio 90.1 FM.

"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste of Tejano, lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally," the statement reads. "Our hearts and prayers are with her family. We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816 234 5111.

This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community."

Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes was among those to share condolences following the tragedy.

"Praying for Kansas City," the quarterback tweeted on Wednesday.

His wife, Brittany Mahomes, also spoke out.

"Shooting is never the answer," Brittany Mahomes wrote on her Instagram Story. "Praying for Kansas City and America in general, this is rough."