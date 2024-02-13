'American Idol' Judge Set to Leave After Season 22

"I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have been gearing up for Season 22 of "American Idol" which premieres Feb. 18 on ABC. Although Perry will join her fellow coaches on this season, she shared some shocking news on a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The pop star revealed she will not return to "Idol" once this season is over.

"This fall, this September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It's really exciting. It's a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans," Perry says of her plans for this year.

"So I think this will probably be my last season for 'Idol,'" she adds, as sounds of disappointment came from the audience.

Perry expressed her love for "Idol," but told Kimmel it's time for her to move on.

"I love 'Idol' so much," she adds. "It's connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

As for what her fellow coaches have to say about her departure, well, they didn't know until her announcement on the late night show.

"They'll find out tonight!" she said.

Perry added that Bryan and Richie were aware of her "plans" for this year, saying it's "going to be a very, very exciting year for all pop star girlies." Without giving too much away about her future plans — whether it be new music or something else — Perry added she's "creating space for my new wingspan."

Before the end of the segment, she did reveal she has new music coming.

"I love the show so much, but I want to go see the world and maybe bring new music," she says.

Perry also teased what's to come on the new season of "Idol." The show will visit the hometowns of each judge, including Bryan's Georgia peanut farm where Perry says she was almost buried with peanuts. "Idol"s new season also features an appearance from King Charles III and Queen Camilla, which was filmed when Perry was in the U.K. for the King's coronation.