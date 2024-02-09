Jelly Roll Named Mentor and Performer for Upcoming 'American Idol' Season

Jelly Roll's headed to Hawaii. He and gospel artist Tori Kelly were announced recently as mentors and performers for the 23rd season of "American Idol," which debuts on Feb. 18.

Per Entertainment Tonight, the episodes featuring Jelly Roll and Kelly will be filmed at Aulani: A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. No word yet on when that part of the competition will air.

It'll be a full-circle moment for Kelly, who made it deep into the show's ninth season back in 2010.

Unless plans have changed, Jelly Roll will appear not only on "American Idol" episodes this year but also the Season 25 finale of "The Voice" in May. The latter's a rain check for Jelly Roll calling in sick at the end of Season 24.

"I was looking forward to performing tonight on 'The Voice,' but I am extremely sick and unable to perform," Jelly Roll wrote on Facebook. "I'm sorry if I have disappointed anyone — if there was even a slight chance I could perform, I would be on that stage tonight.

"'The Voice' has been kind enough to have me back in May next year [for the season 25 finale], and I look forward to giving y'all the best performance of my life. Thank y'all for all of your love and support!" the post concluded.

In all, Jelly Roll's 2024 is shaping up to be unprecedented when it comes to media exposure. A week before "American Idol" returns, the "Save Me" singer will have starred in his first Super Bowl commercial. The big game airs this coming Sunday (Feb. 11).

The commercial guarantees that Jelly Roll will be on primetime network television for the second Sunday in a row. Last Sunday, he appeared at the Grammy Awards, where he vied for Best New Artist (an honor bestowed this year on Victoria Monet).

