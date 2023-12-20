Jelly Roll was originally scheduled to perform as part of "The Voice" season 24 finale. As Carson Daly noted during Tuesday night's (Dec. 19) broadcast, the "Save Me" singer had to call in sick.

"I was looking forward to performing tonight on 'The Voice,' but I am extremely sick and unable to perform," Jelly Roll wrote on Facebook. "I'm sorry if I have disappointed anyone — if there was even a slight chance I could perform, I would be on that stage tonight."

Jelly Roll went on to reveal that he's been rescheduled for season 25, which begins on Feb. 26, 2024 and will feature country stars Dan + Shay as joint coaches.

"'The Voice' has been kind enough to have me back in May next year [for the season 25 finale], and I look forward to giving y'all the best performance of my life. Thank y'all for all of your love and support!" the post concluded.

Jelly Roll was supposed to perform "Save Me," a song of his first heard in 2020 and revisited on this year's hit album Whitsitt Chapel as a duet with Laney Wilson.

One week prior (Dec. 12), Jelly Roll wrapped up his concert calendar for 2023 in Philadelphia. He took to Twitter afterwards to share that he wasn't feeling well during the show.

"Thank you Philly — that might have been the sickest I've been on stage in my life, but y'all made me feel so good! Love y'all — thank y'all," he wrote.

Viewers of the two-hour second episode of the season finale did get to hear Keith Urban, Tyla, AJR, Dan + Shay and Earth, Wind & Fire as well as coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Niall Horan and the season 24 finalists.

Team Niall member Huntley finished first, making Horan a two-time winner in as many tries.