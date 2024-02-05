Jelly Roll Responds to Losing Best New Artist at 2024 Grammys

Jelly Roll came up empty on Sunday (Feb. 4) at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The country superstar came into the evening nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance along with Lainey Wilson for their duet version of "Save Me." As many expected, that one went to Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves for "I Remember Everything." Jelly Roll also vied for a more prestigious award— the all-genre Best New Artist prize.

R&B and pop singer-songwriter Victoria Monèt took home Best New Artist, edging out Jelly Roll as well as Gracie Abrams, Fred Again.., Ice Spice, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan and Americana duo The War and Treaty.

Jelly Roll has since taken to Twitter to praise the winner and reassure fans that coming out of last night, defeat equals motivation.

"Just so we are clear — Victoria Monèt deserved that award," he wrote. "She is incredible. She has been writing hits for everyone else for a long time, and she deserves every bit of this award . We come back next year stronger [and with] more nominations. I'm inspired."

The Best New Artist Grammy dates back to 1960. Past winners range from The Beatles to Starland Vocal Band. Country and country-adjacent artists awarded the honor include Bobbie Gentry, Sheryl Crow, LeAnn Rimes, Hootie & the Blowfish, Carrie Underwood and the Zac Brown.

In addition, Tracy Chapman won Best New Artist in 1989. She returned to the Grammy stage on Sunday for her first live performance alongside one of her most notable super fans, Luke Combs. Combs' cover of Chapman's "Fast Car" was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance. Chris Stapleton's "White Horse" won both Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song.

Jelly Roll will return to our televisions this coming Sunday when he stars in a hilarious Super Bowl commercial.

