Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando Have Date Night at the Grammys

Miley Cyrus owned the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 4), from her red carpet arrival in the night's most daring outfit to the first two wins of her career (Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, both for the global dance hit"Flowers").

In addition, Cyrus wore Tina Turner-style fringe during the live TV debut of "Flowers" and punctuated a moving acceptance speech with an underwear joke.

Through it all, Cyrus wasn't alone, and not just because her mom Tish and sister Brandi were in attendance. The "Used to Be Young" singer brought along her boyfriend, 25-year-old drummer Maxx Morando.

Morando's in Los Angeles-based band Liily. He's been linked to Cyrus romantically since they were photographed holding hands in 2021 during Cyrus' TV special "Miley's New Year's Eve Party."



In addition, Morando had a hand in making the Grammy-nominated album "Flowers" is from, Endless Summer Vacation. He's credited on the tracks "Handstand" and "Violet Chemistry."

"Flowers" came out in January of 2023, meaning that its release date might fall close to Cyrus and Morando's anniversary. At the very least, Morando's been along for the entire current era of Cyrus' career.

Cyrus was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth, whom she met in 2009 while filming The Last Song. The couple finalized their divorce in January of 2020.

Cyrus opened up about her relationship with Hemsworth last year during her "Used to Be Young" TikTok series. In the video, Cyrus reflects on her 2019 performance at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK.

"The day of the [Glastonbury] show was the day I had decided it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship," Cyrus shared.

"Me and Liam's commitment to being married, of course came from a place of love first because we had been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could," the "Wrecking Ball" singer added, likely referencing the Malibu home she shared with Hemsworth, which was destroyed by a fire.