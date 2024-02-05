Miley Cyrus Says She 'Might've Forgotten Underwear' During Grammy Acceptance Speech

Who she didn't mention has gotten almost as much attention.

Miley Cyrus got her roses at the 2024 Grammys for "Flowers." The global dance hit earned Cyrus the first two Grammy trophies of her career (Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance).

Early in the broadcast, Cyrus giddily shared the stage with presenter Mariah Carey after "Flowers" took top Best Pop Solo Performance honors. Toward the end of the night, Cyrus and "Flowers" got called again. This time, it was for Record of the Year— one of the Recording Academy's most prestigious all-genre prizes.

Cyrus' second time on stage brought us an acceptance speech to remember. It began on a humble note as the former "Hannah Montana" star reflected on finally being in the same elite conversation as the Grammys' pop, rap and R&B favorites.

"This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular," she said. "So please don't think that this is important, even though it's very important, right guys?"

Per acceptance speech decorum, Cyrus thanked a variety of people, from those joining her onstage to her mom Tish and her boyfriend and date for the night, Maxx Morando. The cherry on top was an irreverent joke: "I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear."

Cyrus didn't mention her dad, country music notable Billy Ray Cyrus, at all, which has caught almost as much online attention as her underwear joke.

Earlier in the night, Cyrus sang "Flowers" on live TV for the first time. In another moment that highlighted Cyrus' playfulness, she teased the audience into a dance- and sing-along ("Why are y'all acting like y'all don't know this song?").

