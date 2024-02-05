Taylor Swift Makes History at 2024 Grammy Awards

"All I want to do is keep being able to do this."

Music icon Taylor Swift just made history at the 2024 Grammys. After taking home the trophy for her album Midnights, the singer-songwriter became the first person to win Album of the Year four times. (She was previously tied with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder with three wins.)

During her speech, Swift thanked her collaborators, including producer and friend Jack Antonoff, recording engineer Laura Sisk and singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who collaborated with Swift on "Snow on the Beach."

Swift also discussed her love and passion for creating music and performing.

"I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life," Swift said. "But I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I'm shot listing a music video or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show."

"For me, the award is work," she continued. "All I want to do is keep being able to do this."

Swift was nominated for six Grammy awards this year, including Pop Solo Performance ("Anti-Hero"), Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Karma" featuring Ice Spice), Song of the Year ("Anti-Hero") and Record of the Year ("Anti-Hero"). In addition to her Grammy for Album of the Year, she also took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.

It was a whirlwind night for Swift, who also announced her new album The Tortured Poets Department during the acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album.

"I want to thank the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years," she said. "Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm going to go post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."