(L-R) Taylor Swift accepts the Album Of The Year award for "Midnights" with Laura Sisk and Jack Antonoff onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Artists

Taylor Swift Makes History at 2024 Grammy Awards

"All I want to do is keep being able to do this."

By |

Music icon Taylor Swift just made history at the 2024 Grammys. After taking home the trophy for her album Midnights, the singer-songwriter became the first person to win Album of the Year four times. (She was previously tied with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder with three wins.)

During her speech, Swift thanked her collaborators, including producer and friend Jack Antonoff, recording engineer Laura Sisk and singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who collaborated with Swift on "Snow on the Beach."

Swift also discussed her love and passion for creating music and performing.

"I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life," Swift said. "But I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I'm shot listing a music video or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show."

"For me, the award is work," she continued. "All I want to do is keep being able to do this."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Taylor Swift accepts the Album Of The Year award for "Midnights" with Laura Sisk and Jack Antonoff onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Swift was nominated for six Grammy awards this year, including Pop Solo Performance ("Anti-Hero"), Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Karma" featuring Ice Spice), Song of the Year ("Anti-Hero") and Record of the Year ("Anti-Hero"). In addition to her Grammy for Album of the Year, she also took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. 

It was a whirlwind night for Swift, who also announced her new album  The Tortured Poets Department during the acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album.

"I want to thank the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years," she said. "Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm going to go post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."

READ MORE: Trevor Noah's NFL Joke at the 2024 Grammy Awards Actually Made Taylor Swift Laugh

Artists

2024 Grammy Awards: All the Country and Americana Winners

Artists

Taylor Swift Announces New Album in Grammys Acceptance Speech

Celebrity

Taylor Swift's Grammys Looks: Every Era, From Fearless 'Fits to Bejeweled Gowns

Artists

Remember When Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus Collaborated at the 2009 Grammys?

 