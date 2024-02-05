2024 Grammy Awards: All the Country and Americana Winners

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards are aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4 and it was a banner night for some of country music's biggest stars. Country queen Lainey Wilson, who channeled Johnny Cash with her red carpet look, won her first Grammy. She took home the trophy for Best Country Album for her record Bell Bottom Country. Wilson was nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini (Rolling Up the Welcome Mat), Brothers Osborne (Brothers Osborne), Zach Bryan (Zach Bryan) and Tyler Childers (Rustin' in the Rain).
Before the broadcast ceremony, Chris Stapleton took home the award for Best Country Song for "White Horse" and Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "I Remember Everything."
Music icon Taylor Swift took home the gramophone for Best Pop Vocal Album and stunned fans when she announced her new album The Tortured Poets Department, which is set for an April 19 release. But the excitement wasn't over for Swift; the singer-songwriter made history as first person to win Album of the Year four times when she took home the trophy for Midnights.
Miley Cyrus won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Flowers," which she performed during the ceremony for its TV debut.
See a full list of country and Americana winners below. (Winners in bold.)
2024 Grammy Winners
Record of the Year
"Worship," Jon Batiste
"Not Strong Enough," boygenius
"Flowers," Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét
"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift
"Kill Bill," SZA
Album of the Year
World Music Radio, Jon Batiste
the record, boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights, Taylor Swift
SOS, SZA
Song of the Year
"A&W," Lana Del Rey
"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift
"Butterfly," Jon Batiste
"Dance the Night," Dua Lipa
"Flowers," Miley Cyrus
"Kill Bill," SZA
"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo
"What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Flowers," Miley Cyrus
"Paint the Town Red," Doja Cat
"What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish
"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Thousand Miles," Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace," Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
"Never Felt So Alone," Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
"Karma," Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
"Ghost in the Machine," SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Best Country Solo Performance
"In Your Love," Tyler Childers
"Buried," Brandy Clark
"Fast Car," Luke Combs
"The Last Thing on My Mind," Dolly Parton
"White Horse," Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"High Note," Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings
"Nobody's Nobody," Brothers Osborne
"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
"Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)," Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
"Save Me," Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
"We Don't Fight Anymore," Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Rustin' in the Rain, Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Best Country Song
"Buried," Brandy Clark
"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
"In Your Love," Tyler Childers
"Last Night," Morgan Wallen
"White Horse," Chris Stapleton
Best American Roots Performance
"Butterfly," Jon Batiste
"Heaven Help Us All," Blind Boys of Alabama
"Inventing the Wheel," Madison Cunningham
"You Louisiana Man," Rhiannon Giddens
"Eve Was Black," Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
"Friendship," Blind Boys of Alabama
"Help Me Make It Through the Night," Tyler Childers
"Dear Insecurity," Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
"King of Oklahoma," Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
"The Returner," Allison Russell
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions, Rodney Crowell
You're the One, Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
The Returner, Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
"Blank Page," the War and Treaty
"California Sober," Billy Strings feat. Willie Nelson
"Cast Iron Skillet," Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
"Dear Insecurity," Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
"The Returner," Allison Russell
Best Bluegrass Album
Radio John: Songs of John Hartford, Sam Bush
Lovin' of the Game, Michael Cleveland
Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar
Bluegrass, Willie Nelson
Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings
City of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Folk Album
I Only See the Moon, the Milk Carton Kids
Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live], Joni Mitchell
Celebrants, Nickel Creek
Jubilee, Old Crow Medicine Show
Seven Psalms, Paul Simon
Folkocracy, Rufus Wainwright
Best Roots Gospel Album
Tribute To The King, The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
Echoes Of The South, Blind Boys Of Alabama
Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times, Becky Isaacs Bowman
Meet Me At The Cross, Brian Free & Assurance
Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light, Gaither Vocal Band
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
AURORA, Daisy Jones & The Six
Barbie The Album, Various Artists
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Various Artists
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3, Various Artists
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Weird Al Yankovic
Best Music Video
"I'm Only Sleeping," The Beatles
"In Your Love," Tyler Childers
"What Was I Made For," Billie Eilish
"Count Me Out," Kendrick Lamar
"Rush," Troye Sivan
Best Recording Package
The Art Of Forgetting, Caroline Rose
Cadenza 21', Hsing-Hui Cheng
Electrophonic Chronic, Perry Shall
Gravity Falls, Iam8bit
Migration, Yu Wei
Stumpwork Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck
Best Album Notes
Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy, John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy
I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn, Howdy Glenn
Mogadishu's Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions, Vik Sohonie, Iftin Band
Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971, Various Artists
Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos, Various Artists
Best Immersive Audio Album
Act 3 (Immersive Edition), Ryan Ulyate
Blue Clear Sky, George Strait
The Diary Of Alicia Keys, Alicia Keys
God Of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack), Bear McCreary
Silence Between Songs, Madison Beer
