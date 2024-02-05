2024 Grammy Awards: All the Country and Americana Winners

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards are aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4 and it was a banner night for some of country music's biggest stars. Country queen Lainey Wilson, who channeled Johnny Cash with her red carpet look, won her first Grammy. She took home the trophy for Best Country Album for her record Bell Bottom Country. Wilson was nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini (Rolling Up the Welcome Mat), Brothers Osborne (Brothers Osborne), Zach Bryan (Zach Bryan) and Tyler Childers (Rustin' in the Rain).

Before the broadcast ceremony, Chris Stapleton took home the award for Best Country Song for "White Horse" and Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "I Remember Everything."

Music icon Taylor Swift took home the gramophone for Best Pop Vocal Album and stunned fans when she announced her new album The Tortured Poets Department, which is set for an April 19 release. But the excitement wasn't over for Swift; the singer-songwriter made history as first person to win Album of the Year four times when she took home the trophy for Midnights.

Miley Cyrus won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Flowers," which she performed during the ceremony for its TV debut.

See a full list of country and Americana winners below. (Winners in bold.)

2024 Grammy Winners

Record of the Year

"Worship," Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough," boygenius

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét

"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill," SZA

Album of the Year

World Music Radio, Jon Batiste

the record, boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights, Taylor Swift

SOS, SZA

Song of the Year

"A&W," Lana Del Rey

"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift

"Butterfly," Jon Batiste

"Dance the Night," Dua Lipa

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

"Kill Bill," SZA

"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo

"What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty