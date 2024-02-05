Shortly after the first Grammy win of her career, Miley Cyrus performed "Flowers" on live television for the first time.

A video of Cyrus aired right before her live performance. In it, she described her latest summery hit as being "defined by bathing suits." She added that seeing others dance to her disco-inspired empowerment anthem "makes me so happy that I could cry."

Cyrus sprinkled her personality into her latest career-affirming moment, sneaking "I just won my first Grammy" into the lyrics after teasing the audience ("Why are you acting like you don't know this song?").

The dancing Cyrus craves was in no short supply, with Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey and seemingly everyone else there literally moved by "Flowers."

Overall, Cyrus paid homage to one of the influences she name-dropped beforehand in Tina Turner, both with a frilly stage outfit and a fiery on-stage workout.

In the pre-taped clip, Cyrus mentioned that before tonight, she'd sang "Flowers" in front of others twice. She premiered it in November at an event at Chateau Marmont.

Miley co-wrote "Flowers" with Texas-born singer, songwriter and producer Aldae (real name Gregory Hein) as well as regular Miley collaborator Michael Pollack. "Flowers" became the first No. 1 pop hit for both of Miley's songwriting collaborators.

"Flowers" is in the running for two of the Grammys' most prestigious prizes in 2024: Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Earlier in the evening, it won Best Pop Solo Performance, placing it ahead of the works of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish.

In addition to the three nominations for "Flowers," Cyrus was in the running this year for three additional Grammys, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Brandi Carlile collaboration "Thousand Miles" (won this year by SZA and Phoebe Bridgers' "Ghost in the Machine"). The disc "Flowers" is from, Endless Summer Vacation, was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

