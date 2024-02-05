Taylor Swift Announces New Album in Grammys Acceptance Speech

'I want to thank the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years... '

Taylor Swift stunned fans by announcing a brand new album during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Swift thanked the fans for her thirteenth Grammy before dropping the bombshell news.

"I want to thank the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years," she said. "Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm going to go post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."

The cover of the upcoming album appeared on her Instagram moments later.

The cover features a black and white photo of Swift lounging in bed. There are also lyrics scrawled in pen that read: "And so I enter into evidence/My tarnished coat of arms/My muses, acquired like bruises/My talismans and charms/The tick, tick, tick of love bombs/My veins of pitch black ink."

The note signs off: "All's fair in love and poetry... Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department."

The post immediately went viral, garnering millions of likes in less than a minute. The Tortured Poets Department is Swift's eleventh studio album.

Fans, who were expecting her to announce a rerecord of Reputation, were throttled by the news.

The "Anti-Hero" singer-songwriter won for Best Pop Vocal Album over Kelly Clarkson's Chemistry, Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation, Olivia Rodrigo's Guts and Ed Sheeran's - (Subtract)

Swift released her tenth studio album Midnights in October 2022. The album featured the hit track "Anti-Hero," which peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. "Lavender Haze" and "Karma" both reached No. 2 on the charts.

The announcement of Midnights on social media was also accompanied by a note: "We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake."