Luke Bryan Duets Conway Twitty Classic With ‘Idol’ Finalist Colin Stough

Colin Stough's performance throughout the 21st season of American Idol landed the country music hopeful a third place finish. As part of his sendoff on the season finale, Stough dueted with judge and resident Nashville superstar Luke Bryan.

After showing the finalists how it's done with a high-energy live rendition of new, summery single "But I Got a Beer in My Hand," Bryan stuck around to duet with Stough.

Following a montage from Stough's run on the show, the Top 3 contestant joined Bryan onstage to sing "Slow Hand." Originally by sibling group the Pointer Sisters, "Slow Hand" became Conway Twitty's final multi-week No. 1 in 1982.

Advertisement

Stough kept pace with Bryan's stage moves and one-of-a-kind nasal delivery while paying tribute to Twitty's timeless blend of sensual lyrics and down-home twang.

In a pre-audition interview, Stough shared that he lives in a small, close-knit community near Amory, Miss., with his mom, Nara, and stepdad. He also delved into his past, sharing that his father was an alcoholic who left his life at a young age, and the 18-year-old country crooner has coped with life's difficulties by working with horses and spending time with family.

"The main thing, the reason I want to be in it, is ain't nothing really come from around here," Stough shared. "I want to change that."

The judges gave Stough a golden ticket to Hollywood without hesitation, and when Bryan asked Stough's mother to give advice to her son as he heads to Hollywood, she said, "Move over, I'm going too!"

Advertisement

Bryan referred to Stough as "raw, real, humble" after the audition. That admiration strengthened as Stough survived each round with renditions of Chris Stapleton, the Allman Brothers Band and even Ed Sheeran.