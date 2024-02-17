Jelly Roll Reacts to Kelly Clarkson's 'Save Me' Cover on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

"Save Me" is one of Jelly Roll's most compelling songs, be it the original solo version or the duet redux with Lainey Wilson. Count Kelly Clarkson among the song's many fans, as she covered it recently on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in a kelly-oke segment.

As Clarkson often does, she retooled the song, reimagining Jelly Roll's bluesy country weeper into a pop-rock power ballad. While wearing a Wilson-worthy outfit (vintage-style The Police t-shirt and blue jean bell bottoms), Clarkson took Jelly Roll's high notes higher.

Jelly Roll was blown away by the cover and honored to know that his hit connects with Clarkson.

"I would've never believed you if you would've told me that I'd write a song so impactful that [the] incredible Kelly Clarkson would deem it worthy to cover," he wrote on Twitter. "Thank you Kelly- wow - I'm honored in a way I can't even describe. I cried watching it."

In response, multiple fans requested a future Jelly Roll and Clarkson duet.

"Please collaborate in the studio! It would be magic," wrote one Twitter user.

"Can we get this collaboration recorded in the studio?," pled another fan.

"Save Me" first appeared on Jelly Roll's 2020 album Self Medicated. He revisited as a duet with Wilson for his 2023 album Whitsitt Chapel. The Wilson version became her fourth country No. 1 and Jelly Roll's third.

Jelly Roll's had a big year so far. In recent weeks, he's attended the Grammys as a Best New Artist nominee and appeared in a hilarious Super Bowl commercial. He'll also appear during the upcoming season of "American Idol" as a mentor and performer. Wilson's on a similar roll, winning Best Country Album at the Grammys for Bell Bottom Country and starring in Coors Light's Super Bowl ad.

